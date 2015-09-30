MARKET SQUARE FALL CONCERT SERIES RETURNS tomorrow

   The Market Square Fall Concert Series returns for a run of shows on Thursdays, from Oct. 1 to Oct. 29. The series, sponsored by the City of Knoxville and the Central Business Improvement District, will include a wide variety of music ­­– jazz, swing, bluegrass, pop and alternative-country folk rock. All concerts are free […]

Knoxville Opera Goes to Church to Celebrate Gospel and Opera Talent

Gospel and opera join hand-in-hand to celebrate music at Knoxville’s local churches   Knoxville Opera is excited to invite the community to rejoice in spectacular musical performances celebrating opera and gospel! Presented by Home Federal Bank, Knoxville Opera Goes to Church is a two-performance series, bringing together the Knoxville Opera Gospel Choir and cast members […]

LANE CLOSURES SCHEDULED IN CUMBERLAND AVENUE CORRIDOR

Work associated with both the Cumberland Avenue reconstruction and the building of The Standard apartment complex will prompt several road closures in the Cumberland Avenue Corridor, starting today.     From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday, Sept. 18, anticipate intermittent short-term partial closures on a section of 17th Street near White Avenue […]

Regal Entertainment Group Rolls Out the Red Carpet for “Goosebumps” Benefit Screening

Jack Black Scheduled to Attend Fundraiser for Variety – The Children’s Charity   Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC), a leading motion picture exhibitor owning and operating the largest theatre circuit in the United States, today announces that Jack Black is scheduled to attend an exclusive benefit screening for Sony Pictures’ upcoming film, “Goosebumps.” Regal Cinemas […]

Knoxville Zoo Celebrates Birth of Endangered Chacoan Peccaries-Again!

  Knoxville Zoo’s peccaries are parents for the second time in 2015.  Over the Labor Day weekend, Knoxville Zoo welcomed three rare Chacoan peccaries, an endangered species native to South America.   The three siblings, known as “peclets”, were born on the morning of Sunday, September 6th to seven-year-old mother Butternut and two-year-old father Squash.  […]

SEEED STUDENTS RAISING AWARENESS OF ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Next week, Sept. 15-22, volunteers from the local nonprofit organization SEEED (Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development) will be knocking on doors in the Morningside Park neighborhood to share tips on saving energy. Teams of students in SEEED’s Career Readiness Program will visit approximately 100 homes in the Morningside area to share energy efficiency tips and […]

