MARKET SQUARE FALL CONCERT SERIES RETURNS tomorrow The Market Square Fall Concert Series returns for a run of shows on Thursdays, from Oct. 1 to Oct. 29. The series, sponsored by the City of Knoxville and the Central Business Improvement District, will include a wide variety of music ­­– jazz, swing, bluegrass, pop and alternative-country folk rock. All concerts are free […]

UTILITY WORK TO CLOSE INTERSECTION AT ISLAND HOME AVENUE AND MAPLEWOOD DRIVE The intersection of Island Home Avenue and Maplewood Drive will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, through 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, as a contractor performs utility work. Empire Construction will be installing a utility duct bank and conduit for new electric infrastructure as part of the River’s Edge apartment […]

Public meeting on proposed design plans for Sevier Avenue bike lanes When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015 Where: South Knoxville Elementary School, 801 Sevier Ave. Who: Vice Mayor Nick Pavlis and City of Knoxville Engineering and Office of Redevelopment staff City traffic engineers at a Sept. 22 public meeting will present a plan for adding two bike lanes – one eastbound and […]

Knoxville Opera Goes to Church to Celebrate Gospel and Opera Talent Gospel and opera join hand-in-hand to celebrate music at Knoxville’s local churches Knoxville Opera is excited to invite the community to rejoice in spectacular musical performances celebrating opera and gospel! Presented by Home Federal Bank, Knoxville Opera Goes to Church is a two-performance series, bringing together the Knoxville Opera Gospel Choir and cast members […]

LANE CLOSURES SCHEDULED IN CUMBERLAND AVENUE CORRIDOR Work associated with both the Cumberland Avenue reconstruction and the building of The Standard apartment complex will prompt several road closures in the Cumberland Avenue Corridor, starting today. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday, Sept. 18, anticipate intermittent short-term partial closures on a section of 17th Street near White Avenue […]

‘Alive After Five’ to Celebrate 22nd Anniversary at Knoxville Museum of Art Alive After Five, the live music series at the Knoxville Museum of Art, will celebrate its 22nd anniversary with a performance by Jenna & Her Cool Friends on Friday, September 18, from 6:00-8:30 p.m. Since 1993, and years before the resurgence of downtown, Alive After Five has been attracting people to Knoxville from […]

Marble Springs State Historic Site to Host John Sevier Days Living History Weekend Marble Springs State Historic Site is pleased to host a weekend of Living History in celebration of the life and times of the first governor of Tennessee, John Sevier, in commemoration of his 270th birthday and 200th anniversary of his death. John Sevier Days Living History Weekend will take place Saturday, September 19, from […]

Regal Entertainment Group Rolls Out the Red Carpet for “Goosebumps” Benefit Screening Jack Black Scheduled to Attend Fundraiser for Variety – The Children’s Charity Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC), a leading motion picture exhibitor owning and operating the largest theatre circuit in the United States, today announces that Jack Black is scheduled to attend an exclusive benefit screening for Sony Pictures’ upcoming film, “Goosebumps.” Regal Cinemas […]

Knoxville Zoo Celebrates Birth of Endangered Chacoan Peccaries-Again! Knoxville Zoo’s peccaries are parents for the second time in 2015. Over the Labor Day weekend, Knoxville Zoo welcomed three rare Chacoan peccaries, an endangered species native to South America. The three siblings, known as “peclets”, were born on the morning of Sunday, September 6th to seven-year-old mother Butternut and two-year-old father Squash. […]