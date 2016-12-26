Ray Blanton, Part One

By Ray Hill

Ray Blanton is little remembered today save for one thing: the corruption of his administration. Compared to many of Tennessee’s more significant historical figures, Blanton’s political career was not long, but it was impossible not to notice the man who became governor. While Ray Blanton was considered by many to be a conservative Democrat, he campaigned largely as a populist. There has long been a deep streak of populist sentiment in Tennessee and Ray Blanton mined it in every race he ever ran.

Born April 10, 1930, Leonard Ray Blanton was named for his father. Ray Blanton grew up in the tiny hamlet of Adamsville and his parents, Leonard and Ova, were poor sharecroppers. Eventually, the Blanton family built a road contracting business that became successful. Young Ray Blanton liked to drink and allegedly engaged in more than a couple of bar fights and on one occasion his neck was grazed by a roving bullet.

Blanton settled down enough to graduate from high school and went to the University of Tennessee where he earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture. Ray Blanton used his degree to become a schoolteacher, teaching in a small town in Indiana for a few years. Blanton returned to Tennessee where B & B Construction had become prosperous enough that he could earn a living with other family members.

In 1964, the thirty-four year old Ray Blanton ran for and won a seat in the Tennessee House of Representatives, representing McNairy County. Blanton accomplished little as a freshman legislator, but set his sights on higher office. Blanton determined to challenge Congressman Tom Murray in the 1966 Democratic primary. Murray had been in Congress since 1943 and was Chairman of the House Post Office Committee. It was not an especially prestigious perch for a long-serving congressman, but it was a rich source of patronage. The Murray family was especially powerful in Jackson, Tennessee where the congressman’s brother, David, was the attorney general.

Blanton was hardly the only person in the Seventh Congressional district who believed Tom Murray was vulnerable; he was one of four candidates who ran against the congressman. Seventy-two years old as the primary election approached, Murray was weakened by the fact several other candidates were from his own Madison County, the most populous area in the district, save for a portion of Shelby County that had been placed in the Seventh District.

Many believed Tom Murray might opt to retire in 1966, but the congressman stubbornly insisted he was running. Still, the rumors abounded that Murray would retire. Finally, the congressman snapped to a Memphis newspaper reporter, “Of course I’m running.” Evidently, the rumors were generated by an effort from inside the Murray camp to persuade the congressman to retire in favor of Jack Woodall. Woodall was Murray’s field representative and thought to be highly popular in the district. Murray, a bachelor, enjoyed having a drink and many close to the congressman did not believe him to be as mentally alert as he had been.

For twenty-four years, Tom Murray had been enormously popular with most of his constituents and held a vice-like grip on his congressional district. Congressman Murray had easily swept past every challenger, either inside the Democratic primary or the general election. Murray had been shocked when a Republican, Julius Hurst, had come within 11,000 votes of beating him in 1964. Had it not been for the Lyndon Johnson landslide that year, Tom Murray might well have lost. Murray’s task in getting himself reelected was complicated by the addition of the Memphis suburbs having been added to his district through redistricting. The area was new to Congressman Murray and Henry Sutton and State Representative Jack McNeil both hailed from those same suburbs.

Congressman Murray, while noted for his Southern hospitality and courtesy to one and all, ran an outdated office with a very small staff, especially considering he was the chairman of a House committee. In an age where congressional and senatorial offices might email several press releases per day, Tom Murray had no press secretary at all.

When approached by friends who gently tried to talk him out of running, the congressman grunted, “I have plenty of time to make up my mind.” It soon became readily apparent Murray had no intention of retiring.

State Senator Gene Stewart, also a Jackson Democrat, announced he would run, “Murray or no Murray.” Stewart immediately began an intensive campaign from one end of the district to the other. Gene Stewart was indefatigable, canvassing for votes in out of the way places other politicians overlooked or simply ignored. Stewart would show up at stockyards, auction sales, and traveled back roads to visit remote farmhouses.

Opposition to Congressman Tom Murray centered on neither Ray Blanton nor Gene Stewart, but instead upon a young man from Whitehaven, a suburb in Shelby County. Henry Sutton was thought to have the best chance of ending Tom Murray’s congressional career. In fact, during the campaign for the Democratic nomination for Congress, almost nobody gave Ray Blanton much of a chance of winning.

Even though he was running once again, Tom Murray barely bothered to campaign. As the returns began to trickle in, just about everybody was astonished. Congressman Murray was leading, but just barely. Close behind Murray was Ray Blanton. Blanton had concentrated his efforts on the rural vote and it had paid handsome dividends.

As expected, Henry Sutton handily carried the Shelby County suburbs, but his vote was eroded by the candidacy of Jack McNeil, who ran second. Ray Blanton ran third in the Memphis suburbs, while Congressman Tom Murray ran a poor fourth. Murray had carried his own Madison County, but his vote in his home county had been diluted by the candidacy of Gene Stewart. In the eleven counties that comprised Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional district, Congressman Murray carried six of them. Ray Blanton ran well behind Tom Murray in several counties and carried four counties. Blanton’s margins in the rural counties were enough to give him a 384 vote margin of victory.

Republicans in the Seventh Congressional district were stunned, having anticipated running a campaign against either Tom Murray or Henry Sutton. Blanton immediately set out to unify his own party and won the endorsement of Congressman Murray. Ray Blanton said he was proud “to follow in the footsteps of such a great statesman.”

With the nomination of Ray Blanton, Republicans became somewhat disheartened, although 1966 proved to be a good year for the GOP. Blanton’s efforts to hold together his own party paid off on Election Day, as he beat Julius Hurst by only 1,965 votes. Still, Ray Blanton had managed to topple an incumbent congressman in the primary and beat a credible Republican challenger in the general election. Blanton had gone from being an unknown state representative to congressman-elect from Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional district.

Despite Congressman Blanton’s populist rhetoric, he proved to be a rather conservative Democrat in many respects. As 1968 approached, Blanton’s political resemblance to Alabama Governor George Wallace was readily apparent. Blanton was hardly noticeable on Capitol Hill, preferring to spend more time in his district office. Congressman Blanton, unlike Senator Howard Baker, voted against extending the Voting Rights Act. Ray Blanton was also highly critical of those who opposed the Vietnam War and was staunchly opposed to lowering the voting age from 21 to 18.

Blanton was challenged inside the Democratic primary in 1968 by Jack Woodall, who had been his predecessor’s field representative inside the Seventh Congressional district. Woodall had practiced law since leaving Congressman Tom Murray’s payroll and was believed to be a popular figure in a district he knew intimately. Blanton’s constituent service helped him in his reelection bid substantially. The congressman carried every county in the district and even won the thirty-three precincts inside Shelby County where Woodall was expected to run strong. In fact, Ray Blanton beat his challenger in Shelby County by a margin of almost two and a half to one.

Reelected once again in 1970, much of Blanton’s district had been moved following redistricting in 1971. Tennessee was losing one congressional seat and fourteen counties from Blanton’s district were combined with one from Congressman Ed Jones’s district, along with five from that of Congressman William Anderson to form Tennessee’s new Sixth District. Blanton seemed not to care, as he had his eyes on a seat in the United States Senate.

The incumbent, Howard H. Baker, Jr., had been the first Republican ever elected to the United States Senate by popular vote in Tennessee. Baker had defeated Governor Frank Clement, one of Tennessee’s best vote-getters to win election in 1966. Baker had fostered a competitive Republican party in Tennessee and by 1971, the GOP held the governorship, both Senate seats and four of nine Congressional seats.

Congressman William Anderson, who after Richard Fulton of Nashville, was the most liberal member of the Tennessee Congressional delegation, flirted with both a bid for the 1972 Democratic presidential nomination, as well as running for the U.S. Senate. Anderson had first achieved notoriety for having commanded the USS Nautilus, the first submarine to successfully sail under the polar ice cap of the North Pole. Anderson’s own district had been significantly reconfigured and he was targeted for defeat by Republicans. Eventually, Congressman Anderson decided to run for reelection in 1972.

Defeating Howard Baker would be a daunting task for any Democrat, but Ray Blanton never lacked self-confidence and despite facing minimal opposition inside the Democratic primary, the congressman was careful not to antagonize any challenger. Following the same strategy he had employed against Congressman Tom Murray, Ray Blanton wanted to lead a unified Democratic party into the general election.

Ray Blanton called on the liberal and conservative Democrats to come together.

“Otherwise, we are not going to unseat the incumbent senator, and we are not going to elect a governor in 1974,” Blanton said.

Blanton claimed Howard Baker would never have defeated Frank Clement in 1966 had it not been for liberals who had supported Senator Ross Bass in the Democratic primary deserting in the general election. Sharing the blame for defeats equally, Congressman Blanton said Senator Albert Gore had been defeated for reelection in 1970 and gubernatorial nominee John Jay Hooker had lost that same year because conservative Democrats had defected from the party ranks.

Ray Blanton theorized that with the passing of Frank Clement and Estes Kefauver, the defeat of Albert Gore and Ross Bass had changed both Tennessee and Tennessee’s Democratic Party.

“Now, you don’t have any strong personalities and thus, the personality cult is past,” Blanton opined. “But the ideological factions still exist and many a potential candidate would hesitate to risk heavy sums of money to be the party standard bearer if it was only an empty gesture.”

Many believed Ray Blanton had not supported Senator Gore inside the primary, nor had he been for John Jay Hooker, but he had rallied to both in the general election. If nothing else, Blanton was a hardcore partisan Democrat who had little good to say about any Republican.

1971 was a busy year for Ray Blanton. The Tennessee congressman went to the Middle East as part of a congressional junket and his travels inside the Volunteer State took him from Sneedville in East Tennessee to Memphis. Congressman Blanton took time to fly to Little Rock, Arkansas to pay fealty to Wilbur Mills, Chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee. Mills was entertaining presidential aspirations of his own and Blanton had promised to support the Arkansas Democrat.

Congressman Blanton was traveling across the state to increase his name recognition and profile with tens of thousands of voters who didn’t know he existed. Blanton prophesied that 1972 would be a banner year for Democrats, both nationally and in Tennessee.

Blanton believed Democrats would make a “startling” recovery from the defeat they suffered in 1968, which the congressman described as a “national mistake.” The congressman boldly forecasted the Democrats would recapture the presidency from Richard Nixon by winning “the most startling, history-making victory that American politics has ever witnessed.”

Ray Blanton said Richard Nixon was “the worst president since – – – not Herbert Hoover – – – but Millard Fillmore.”

By November of that year, Blanton had sent letters to prospective supporters saying he would run for the U. S. Senate in 1972 if he could raise the necessary funds to wage a serious campaign.

Ray Blanton had thoroughly tested the political waters and was poised to challenge Tennessee’s most popular Republican for the United States Senate.