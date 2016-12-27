A Valued Christmas Gift

By Rahpine Major

It was two or three days before Christmas when he got the gift. Wayne, my brother, tells me it was his favorite Christmas present that year—a German shepherd pup. His coat was a beautiful gray with black tips. He was playful. When Wayne and his friends were sledding, he would often run and grab their knitted caps! Wayne named him “King.”

In those days, parents stood in long lines to buy toys that were high in demand, such as the Cabbage Patch dolls. Today, people stand in line for hours to purchase expensive iPhones, iPads, Smart Phones, and all the latest gadgets that keep us connected in a high-tech world. There was no long line or high price tag for the German shepherd pup. He was given to us by a family in the Gibbs Community. Those were simpler times.

For Wayne to remember so much about King after these many years makes me think that the German shepherd pup was one of his favorite Christmas gifts ever. As the Christmas holiday has become more commercialized over time, high-priced gifts are often associated with joy and satisfaction. But, not all gifts can be measured by money. It is such a blessed gift for everyone to be safe and healthy. A dog named “King” still reminds our family that great joy can be found in a gift that costs nothing at all! Of course, the celebration of Christmas reminds us that the gift of God’s Son is the most important gift of all to mankind. “ . . . but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” Romans 6:23 (KJV)