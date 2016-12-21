Cash mob Thursday to honor longtime local business owner

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett is organizing one last cash mob, this time to show appreciation to Alvin Frye, a longtime local business owner in Fountain City.

Frye served during World War II and the Korean War and has owned the Fountain City Exxon station at the intersection of Broadway and Essary Road for more than 25 years, and for nearly 60 years owned stations at various Fountain City locations.

Frye’s filling station will permanently close on Dec. 31.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mayor Burchett invites members of the community to stop by the Fountain City Exxon station, 5306 Broadway, to fill up on gas and to say thank you to Frye and his employees for their years of service to the community. Members of the public can sign an oversized thank you card for Frye.

Frye is currently battling health issues and the Fountain City Lions Club is accepting contributions to the “Alvin Frye Fund” to help the family with cover expenses for his treatment and care. Contributions can be sent in the form of a check made payable to the Fountain City Lions Club, P.O. Box 5276, Knoxville, TN 37928. Please note the “Alvin Frye Fund” in the memo line of the check.

Many Knoxville residents will recognize Frye’s service station for its “No Lottery, No Beer” sign displayed along Broadway – others may remember the sign as saying “No Lottery, No Beer, Not a Casino.”