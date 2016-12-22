Dogwood Arts’ First Friday: Glass Guys

Celebrating East Tennessee’s Finest Glass Artists

Dogwood Arts’ First Friday events and exhibitions support the creativity of local and regional artists. To kick off the new year, Dogwood Arts will present artworks created by the talented Glass Guys who call Knoxville and our East Tennessee region home. These artists create contemporary artworks using glass blowing processes that are over 700 years old.

The exhibition will feature artists: Richard Jolley, Matthew Cummings, Matt Salley, Johnny Glass, Thomas Spake, Everett Hirche, Tyler Olson, David Wiss, Samuel Meketon, Curt Brock, and more.

Tom Cervone, Dogwood Arts Executive Director, asserts “These Glass Guys! Are you kidding me? All in one place at the same time! What an opportunity to meet and greet the best of the best of the glass artists in the area, highlighted by Mr. Richard Jolley, whose permanent installation, Cycle of Life, at the Knoxville Museum of Art, “is one of the largest figurative glass-and-steel assemblages in the world” according to KMA’s website.”

Dogwood Arts is proud and pleased to be able to participate in the First Friday celebration and offer artists a space to display their wares and afford the audience terrific opportunities to view and purchase these one-of-a-kind creations. Join us as we showcase and celebrate at our office located at 123 W. Jackson Ave in Downtown Knoxville’s Historic Old City. The Glass Guys exhibition is sponsored by ORNL Federal Credit Union.