Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl Announces The Fan Zone On Broadway

Two-day block party open to the general public featuring food, drinks, music, demos and more Fan Zone on Broadway Info

From Nashville Sports Council & Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl:

The Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl is excited to announce its first-ever Fan Zone on Broadway, a two-day block party full of food, drinks, interactives and free music as part of its Bowl Week festivities. The Fan Zone is open to the public on December 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on December 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Visiting fans and locals alike are encouraged to visit the Fan Zone on Broadway between 1st and 5th Avenue to enjoy interactive games, cooking demonstrations by Nashville chefs at Live Fire on Broadway, a special appearance by Montgomery Gentry with a post-game show from LOCASH and more. Take part in games at the Coca-Cola Refresh Zone or check out some of our on-site exhibits. Nebraska and Tennessee fans can visit their team’s hospitality tailgate tents at the Tootsie’s Husker Lounge or the Honky Tonk Volunteer Central for a tailgate experience with locker room set-ups, TVs, team decor, and food and drinks available for purchase. Fans also won’t want to miss the Hattie B’s Hot Chicken Eating World Championships – where amateur and professional eaters will scarf down Nashville’s signature cuisine with $750 on the line. In addition, there will be plenty of food and drinks for purchase from some of Nashville’s best restaurants and bars.

Confirmed vendors at the Fan Zone on Broadway include:

• Athlon Sports

• Broadway Entertainment

• Coca-Cola

• Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

• Honky Tonk Central

• Jack Daniel’s

• Layla’s

• Lyft

• Orca Coolers

• Puckett’s

• Ram Trucks

• Tootsie’s

Live music schedule at the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl’s Fan Zone on Broadway:

• December 29, 5:00 p.m.: The world-famous Battle of the Bands on Broadway featuring each school’s marching band followed by a special appearance from hit country duo, Montgomery Gentry

• December 29, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: Rubiks Groove at the Battle of the Bands – the ultimate 80s and 90s dance party

• December 30, 12:30 p.m.: Pregame concert featuring Jason Eskridge, presented by the Nashville CVC

• December 30, 7:00 p.m. (approx.): Postgame concert featuring hit country duo LOCASH

Live Fire on Broadway, presented by Creation Gardens and Butchery Fresh, will feature some of your favorite Nashville chefs preparing some game-day favorites on Broadway over an open fire for guests to sample. Chefs participating in Live Fire on Broadway include Hrant Arakelian (New Concept Pending), Sal Avila (Prima), Jason Brumm (A.Ray), Nathan Duensing (Thompson Hotel), Steve Gustafson (Omni Hotel), Dave Harker (Omni Hotel), Edgar Pendley (Urban Grub), Perry Seal (Seal’s Southern Secrets), Michael Sullivan (Creekstone Farms), Vivek Surti (VEA Supper Club), Dan Thompson (Creation Gardens), Bryan Weaver (Butcher & Bee), and Andrew Whitney (Virago).

Live Fire on Broadway schedule:

• December 29, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.:

• Hrant Arakelian – New Concept Pending

• Sal Avila – Prima

• Jason Brumm – A.Ray

• Nathan Duensing – Thompson Hotel

• Steve Gustafson – Omni Hotel

• Dave Harker – Omni Hotel

• Edgar Pendley – Urban Grub

• Perry Seal – Seal’s Southern Secrets

• Michael Sullivan – Creekstone Farms

• Dan Thompson – Creation Gardens

• Bryan Weaver – Butcher & Bee

• Andrew Whitney – Virago

• Friday, December 30, 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.:

• Jason Brumm – A. Ray Hospitality

• Nathan Duensing – Thompson Hotel

• Steve Gustafson – Omni Hotel

• Dave Harker – Omni Hotel

• Edgar Pendley – Urban Grub

• Perry Seal – Seal’s Southern Secrets

• Michael Sullivan – Creekstone Farms

• Vivek Surti – VEA Supper Club

• Dan Thompson – Creation Gardens

• Andrew Whitney – Virago

In addition fans can also check out our Wounded Warriors tent and help us send a special thank you to those who have served our country. Sign the Wall of Thanks and show your appreciation for the men and women in the armed forces.

For a full schedule of events and up-to-date details, including a map of the Fan Zone on Broadway, visit www.MusicCityBowl.com/fan-zone.

About the Bowl:

The Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (501(c)(3) non-profit organization) is an annual post-season collegiate Bowl featuring the Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast or Big Ten Conference. Since its inception, the Bowl has produced over $268 million in economic impact. Distributed nationally to millions of viewers and listeners on ESPN and ESPN Radio, the Bowl is Nashville’s Holiday Tradition. For more information, call the Bowl office at 615.743.3130 or visit the Bowl online at MusicCityBowl.com.