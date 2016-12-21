January Classes at the Appalachian Arts Craft Center

Appalachian Arts Craft Center in Norris will be offering the following classes in January: Landscape Painting with Sherry Smith, Dichoric Pendant with Donna Gryder, Pottery on the Wheel with Sandra McEntire, Handbuilding with Judy Brater, and Nuno Felted Scarf with Tone Haugen-Cogburn. For additional information call 865-494-9854 or visit www.applachianarts.net .

LANDSCAPE PAINTING, with Sherry Smith, Thursday, January 5, 12, 19, 26 and Feb 2 & 9, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Have you ever wanted to paint a beautiful landscape, but didn’t think you could? Everyone can learn to paint! In these classes, we will explore the skills needed to create beautiful paintings. We will look at composition, value, prospective, use of color, and the effect of light on the overall painting. Each week we will complete a “paint along” canvas to define our skills and then work on a painting of your choice. Be looking for scenes you enjoy and make digital pictures for your reference photos. During this part of the class, you will work at your own pace with individual help from the instructor. Earlybird Cost: $110 members, $120 nonmembers. After December 22: $120/$130. Supply fees payable to instructor first day of class: $30 (this includes paint and brushes used in class, and canvases) Materials list of items to bring to class available at registration. Registration deadline: December 29

DICHORIC PENDANT WORKSHOP, with Donna Gryder, Saturday, January 14, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Nothing says fusing like the bling of dichroic glass. Here’s your chance toexperience the sparkles and colors that only dichroic glass can offer. Each participant will make their own wearable masterpieces, in the form of up to 4 glass pendants, using a variety of fusible glass. Basic glass fusing information will be discussed. Pendants will be designed, cut and pieced together during class. The firing of the pendants will take place during the next few days, away from the Center. Silver plated and gold plated bails will be available for attachment prior to delivery or will come with the pendants along with instructions for attachment – this will be at the participant’s choice. Pendants will be available for pick up at the Center on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Age 16 and older. Earlybird Cost: $45 members, $55 nonmembers. After January 2: $55/$65. Materials fee: $50 paid to instructor at beginning of class. Registration deadline: January 7

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL, with Sandra McEntire, Monday, January 23, 30 and February 6, 13, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Bring a lunch each day.

This will be a class that will concentrate on and review the four basics of wheel work: centering, opening, pulling up, and trimming. It will give the student more confidence in the throwing process. There will be four classes. Some wheel ability helpful but not required.

Cost: $100 members, $110 nonmembers, plus studio fees as needed. Registration deadline: January 16

FEATURED TENNESSEE ARTIST WORKSHOP!

HANDBUILDING WORKSHOP, with Judy Brater, Two Fridays, January 27 and March 3, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Judy Brater will be teaching a class that shows how to alter bowls and vases by adding coils, and how to texture them using a variety of pottery stamps and tools. Bring three leather hard formed bowls, any size or shape and one vase shaped vessel. Also bring any texturing tools, towels, extra clay needed for coils and altering forms.

March 3 will be glazing day! Glazes included.

This workshop is funded in part by the Tennessee Arts Commission and the East Tennessee Foundation.

Earlybird Cost: $60 members, $70 nonmembers. After January 13, Cost: $70/$80. Clay will be available for purchase for those who need it. Firing fees will apply to any clay not purchased at the Center.

Registration deadline January 19.

Judy Brater began her chosen vocation in ceramic arts in 1972. Her formal education includes a BFA from the University of Cincinnati where she majored in ceramics and painting. Her prior art influence began at an early age on a family farm where her Grandmother, a painter and quilter, and her Mother, also a quilter guided her and provided the positive energy and art education which became a priority in her life. Judy exhibits in fine craft festivals, and is represented in select fine craft galleries. Judy’s life changed in an instant, when in 2009, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She feels the diagnosis provided the opportunity to focus and examine artistic priorities. Her ceramic pieces are most important to her when it gives pleasure to others. She knows the power in art and healing.

NUNO FELTED SCARF WORKSHOP, with Tone Haugen-Cogburn, Saturday, January 28, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. See how silk fabric and wool rowing merge to make a colorful nuno felted scarf. Soap, water, bubblewrap and your two hands are simple tools you will use for this wet felting technique. All levels are welcome, though some physical stamina is needed, as you will be on your feet most of the time. Wear comfortable shoes and clothes that can get wet.

Earlybird Cost: $70 for Craft Center members, $80 nonmembers. After January 14, Cost: $80/$90. Included materials are everything you need to make a silk and wool scarf. Supplies to bring to class are: Bubblewrap (the one with the small bubbles, about 12” – 14” wide by 8 feet long – can be bought at Dollar Store, Walmart, etc.), 2 towels and lunch.

Registration deadline: January 21

Haugen-Cogburn was born and raised in Norway, but has lived in Tennessee since 1987. She has over 20 years of experience in traditional and contemporary quilt design and teaches experimental techniques nationally and internationally. Pictorial and architectural elements are her favorites. Tone has exhibited all over the world and finds lots of inspiration from her travels.