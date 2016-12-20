Knox County Solid Waste offers Christmas tree recycling

What: Christmas tree recycling
When: Throughout the month of January 2017
Where: Dutchtown Convenience Center – 10618 Dutchtown Rd
Halls Convenience Center – 3608 Neal Dr
John Sevier Convenience Center – 1950 W. Gov. John Sevier Hwy
Karns Convenience Center – 6930 Karns Crossing Lane
Powell Convenience Center – 7311 Morton View Ln
Tazewell Pike Convenience Center – 7201 Tazewell Pike
After the New Year, Knox County residents can bring their unwanted, live Christmas trees to participating Knox County Convenience Centers for free disposal.
Knox County residents will be able to drop off trees throughout the entire month of January at no cost. Trees must be cleaned of all ornaments, lights, wire, string and other decor before bringing them to a center.
For more information visit http://www.knoxcounty.org/solid_waste/christmas_treecycling.php.
