Legal and Public Notices for the week of December 26, 2016

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 8, 2016, executed by CLAUDE W. ROBERTS, conveying certain real property therein described to MARK ROSSER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded February 24, 2016, at Instrument Number 201602240048964;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and as-signed to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 26, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

REAL PROPERTY IN THE CITY OF KNOX-VILLE, COUNTY OF KNOX, STATE OF TEN-NESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:LOCATED AND BEING SITUATED IN THE EIGHTH (8TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF THE COUNTY OF KNOX, STATE OF TENNESSEE, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOL-LOWS, TO WIT: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN, SAID IRON PIN MARKING THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF COX LANE WITH SINKING SPRINGS ROAD; THENCE, FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT AND WITH THE EASTERLY MARGIN OF THE RIGHT OF WAY OF SINKING SPRINGS ROAD, SOUTH 81 DEGREES, 16 MINUTES EAST 94.86 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 87 DEGREES, 43 MINUTES EAST 296.71 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 86 DEGREES, 55 MINUTES EAST 43.47 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 74 DE-GREES, 02 MINUTES EAST 88.34 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE, LEAVING SINKING SPRINGS ROAD, SOUTH 00 DEGREES, 23 MINUTES EAST 76.21 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 75 DEGREES, 50 MINUTES WEST 345.79 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 44 DEGREES, 03 MINUTES WEST 264.39 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF HINDS SURVEYING, DATED DECEMBER 31, 1986.

Parcel ID: 097 083

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street ad-dress of the property is believed to be 3009 SINKING SPRINGS RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37914. In the event of any discrepancy be-tween this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): CLAUDE W. ROBERTS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/propertylistings.php

Tel: (877) 8130992Fax: (404) 6015846

Ad #108916 12/26/2016, 01/02/2017, 01/09/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on January 25, 2017 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by LINDA SHAVER AND LANDEN SHAVER, to FNC TITLE SERVICES, LLC, Trustee, on March 9, 2015, as Instrument No. 201503200050397 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

All the following described premises situate in the 6th civil district of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, and being all of Lot 17, Block M, Unit 8, Stonecrest Subdivision, as shown in map book 65S page 82 (now cabinet E slide 254C) in the Register`s Office of for Knox County, Tennessee, and to which map specific reference is made for a more particularly description.

Being the same property conveyed unto Linda Short Shaver, Individually, by QuitClaim Deed from Linda Short Shaver, as the Personal Representative of The Estate of Peggy M. Short, dated December 26, 2012, recorded January 7, 2013,, as Instrument No. 201301070044455.

ALSO BEING the same property conveyed unto Peggy M. Short, by Warranty Deed from Forest INC of Knoxville, dated September 12, 1983, recorded September 13, 1983, as/in Book 1797, Page 29.

The Property address and tax parcel identification number listed are provided solely for informational purposes, without warranty as to accuracy or completeness and are not hereby insured.

Property Address: 340 Oran Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37934

Tax ID: 131PH017

Current Owner(s) of Property: LINDA SHAVER AND LANDEN SHAVER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 340 Oran Road, Knoxville, TN 37934, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 355117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §6711433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16000260220

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 2383630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 26, 2006, executed by NORMAN G. GOODRICH, KATHY J. GREEN, conveying certain real property therein described to B DARNELL, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded May 31, 2006, at Instrument Number 200605310100329;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC a Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 19, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN KNOX COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: SITUATE IN THE SIXTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF LACY ROAD, SAID IRON PIN BEING DISTANT IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION, 1750 FEET, MORE OR LESS, FROM THE INTERSECTION OF SAID LACY ROAD AND THE CENTERLINE OF KECK ROAD IF PROJECTED TO THE SAME; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING IRON PIN ALONG THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF LACY ROAD, SOUTH 41 DEG. 43 MIN. 25 SECONDS EAST 118.42 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER TO LOT 2; THENCE LEAVING LACY ROAD AND ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF LOT 2, SOUTH 53 DEG. 25 MIN. WEST 368.2 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE BOUNDARY OF TRACT 2; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF TRACT 2, NORTH 41 DEG. 00 MIN. WEST 118.3 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 53 DEG. 25 MIN. EAST 366.7 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF LACY ROAD, THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRE, MORE OR LESS; AND BEING ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF WILLIAM L. CLARK, SURVEYOR, DATED 18 APRIL 1985.

Parcel ID: 068 032

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 6211 LACY RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37912. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): NORMAN G. GOODRICH, KATHY J. GREEN

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: GENERAL BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION AND MINISTRY The sale of the above described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/propertylistings.php

Tel: (877) 8130992 Fax: (404) 6015846

Ad #108873: 20161226 20170102, 20170109

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 7, 2007, executed by ALFRED LAMAR GRIFFIN AND EVON GRIFFIN, conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT M. WILSON, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded August 15, 2007, at Instrument Number 200708150014609 (see also, “Default Judgment and Final Order” at Instrument Number 201609230019431);

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BAC HOME LOANS SERVICING, LP FKA COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS SERVICING, LP who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 19, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE SECOND (FORMERLY FIRST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE NINTH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS THE SOUTHERN PORTION OF LOT 65, MOSES FAIRVIEW ADDITION TO KNOXVILLE, BEING RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 5, PAGE 174, IN THE REGISTER OF DEEDS OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF CANSLER AVENUE (FORMERLY MCGHEE STREET) AND DORA STREET; THENCE NORTHEASTWARDLY ALONG CANSLER AVENUE, 50 FEET TO THE CORNER OF LOT 66 IN MOSES FAIRVIEW ADDITION; THENCE NORTHWARDLY ALONG THE WESTERN LINE OF SAID LOT 66, 100 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE WESTWARDLY, 50 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE EASTERN LINE OF DORA STREET, 100 FEET FROM THE CORNER OF DORA AND CANSLER AVENUE; THENCE SOUTHWARDLY ALONG THE EASTERN LINE OF DORA STREET, 100 FEET TO THE BEGINNING. TOGETHER WITH: SITUATED IN THE SECOND (FORMERLY FIRST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE NINTH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS THE NORTHERN PORTION OF LOT 65, MOSES FAIRVIEW ADDITION TO KNOXVILLE, BEING RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 5, PAGE 174, IN THE REGISTER OF DEEDS OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULL DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN LOCATED AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHERN RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF CANSLER AVENUE AND THE EASTERN RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF DORA STREET. THENCE WITH THE EASTERN RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF DORA STREET NORTH 34 DEG. 59 MIN. 43 SEC. WEST 100.28 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE CONTINUING WITH THE EASTERN RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF DORA STREET NORTH 34 DEG. 59 MIN. 43 SEC. WEST 59.35 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHERN RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A 10 FOOT ALLEY. THENCE WITH THE SOUTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF THE 10 FOOT ALLEY NORTH 52 DEG. 11 MIN. 53 SEC. EAST 50.19 FEET TO AN IRON PIN BEING A COMMON CORNER TO LOT 66R1. THENCE WITH THE COMMON PROPERTY LINE OF LOT 66R1 SOUTH 34 DEG. 56 MIN. 51 SEC. EAST 61.22 FEET TO AN IRON PIN. THENCE CROSSING LOT 65 SOUTH 54 DEG. 19 MIN. 32 SEC. WEST 50.08 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 0.07 ACRES ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF HOWARD T. DAWSON RLS NO. 1301 AND BEING DATED 11-26-01 AND BEARING DRAWING NO. 01 0505A.

Parcel ID: 094F-N-038

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 301 CANSLER AVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ALFRED LAMAR GRIFFIN AND EVON GRIFFIN

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #108204: 2016-12-19 2016-12-26, 2017-01-02

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on January 19, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by DAVID KAVANAUGH AND LELANA ASBRAND, to LINCOLN TITLE, Trustee, on June 10, 2014, as Instrument No. 201406120070198 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: NATIONAL BANK OF KANSAS CITY

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF KNOX, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

SITUATED in district number (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot No. 33, Wood Harbour Subdivision, Unit 3, as the same appears of record in Map Cabinet K, Slide 245-D, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said lot and also according to the survey of Michael B. Luethke, TN RLS No. 842, Knoxville, Tennessee, dated March 12, 1996 and bearing drawing No. 96099.

Being the same property conveyed to David Kavanaugh and Lelana Asbrand, husband and wife by deed from Michael P Miller and wife Ann L Miller dated June 11, 2014 and recorded 6/12/2014 as instrument number 201406120070197 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Purported Address: 10912 Twin Harbour Drive, Knoxville TN 37934

Tax ID: 143NE-033

Current Owner(s) of Property: DAVID KAVANAUGH AND LELANA ASBRAND

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 10912 Twin Harbour Dr., Knoxville, TN 37934, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS AND FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-000057-391

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, James A Jackson, Jr and Tamekia L Jackson executed a Deed of Trust to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, Lender and Susan Voss, Trustee(s), which was dated November 8, 2013 and recorded on November 12, 2013 in Instrument No. 201311120030208, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on January 10, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District Number Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 64, of the Yarnell Station Subdivision, Unit 1, as the same appears of record at Instrument No. 201209120016819, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Being the same property conveyed to James A. Jackson, Jr. and Tamekia L. Jackson, Husband and Wife, by Deed dated November 8th, 2013, of record in Instrument No. 201311120030207, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 117LC038

Address/Description: 1358 Yarnell Station Boulevard, Knoxville, TN 37932.

Current Owner(s): James A. Jackson, Jr. and Tamekia L. Jackson.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 16-18666 FC01

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 30, 2001, executed by BRENDA GASKIN-RILEY , conveying certain real property therein described to ALLEN J. WARE, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded May 9, 2001, at Instrument Number 200105090077571;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to The Bank Of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York, As Trustee For The Holders of The EQCC Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2001-1F who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 19, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. NINE (9) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 26TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, BEING ALL OF LOT 7 IN HILLWOOD HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, UNIT 2, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 28, PAGE 90, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAID LOT LYING ON THE EAST SIDE OF DEXTER LANE TURNAROUND, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF RECORD AFORESAID, AND AS SHOWN BY SURVEY OF G. T. TROTTER, JR., SURVEYOR, DATED MAY 19, 1978.

Parcel ID: 095N-A-040.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2632 DEXTER LANE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): BRENDA GASKIN-RILEY

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: AUTO CREDIT OF KNOXVILLE The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #107978: 2016-12-19 2016-12-26, 2017-01-02

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on January 10, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JOHN HUMPHREY AND HELEN BEATRICE HUMPHREY AND HELEN B HUMPHREY, to WESLEY D. TURNER, Trustee, on September 23, 1999, as Instrument No. 199910080028431 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-SC1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

PROPERTY LOCATED AT: 8621 STRAW PLAINS PIKE, KNOXVILLE, KNOX COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE 37924, AND:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. EIGHT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, AND BWING KNOWN AS PART OF THRE GILBREATH LOT OF RESUB OF BLOCK 2, OF MAE HINES SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 22, PAGE 12, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JOHN D. HUMPHREY AND WIFE, HELEN B. HUMPHREY ON 06/21/88, BY DEED FROM DANIEL WAYNE COLLIER AND WIFE, JACKIE DIANA COLLIER, FILED FOR RECORD ON 06/21/88, IN BOOK 1949, PAGE 759, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Tax ID: 062 26403

Current Owner(s) of Property: JOHN HUMPHREY AND HELEN BEATRICE HUMPHREY AND HELEN B HUMPHREY

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 8621 STRAW PLAINS PIKE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37924, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS AND FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY, LLC AND GAULT FINANCIAL, LLC AND CAVALRY PORTFOLIO SERVICES LLC AND MIDLAND FUNDING LLC ASSIGNEE OF BENEFICIAL

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-000679-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on January 10, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by NANCY JO LATSHA AND ROBERT RALPH LATSHA, to TITLE PROFESSIONALS, INC, Trustee, on December 20, 2006, as Instrument No. 200612270052382 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 1, 2007 MASTR ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES TRUST 2007-HE1 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-HE1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. 6 OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 51, PHEASANT`S GLEN SUBDIVISION, UNIT 1, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET L, SLOT 317-A, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

Tax ID: 105KE-021

Current Owner(s) of Property: NANCY JO LATSHA AND ROBERT RALPH LATSHA

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1533 PHEASANTS GLENN DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

This sale is also subject to the right of redemption by the INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE/DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7425 by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in the original amount of $2,587.59 as Instrument No. 201003260060762$2,306.02 as Instrument No. 200702220068113$5,626.61 as Instrument No. 201308160012003$39,072.73 as Instrument No. 200503110071561$8,142.02 as Instrument No. 201603070051427 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee and re-filed as Instrument No. 201609190018342 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 15-003131-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

COURT NOTICES

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

MARGARET MILLER SEAGRAVES

Docket number 78352-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2016, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of MARGARET MILLER SEAGRAVES who died NOV 18, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 6TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2016

Estate of MARGARET MILLER SEAGRAVES

SUSAN SEAGRAVES; EXECUTRIX

5313 ENDICOTT RIDGE LN. KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

PUBLISH: 12/19/2016 & 12/26/16

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

KENNETH R. SCHNEIDER

Docket number 78177-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 22 day of NOVEMBER, 2016, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of KENNETH R. SCHNEIDERwho died September 22, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 22 day of NOVEMBER, 2016

Estate of KENNETH R. SCHNEIDER

WENDY S. SCHNEIDER; EXECUTRIX

11144 PLEASANT FOREST DR. KNOXVILLE TN 37934

NATALIE J IVEY; ATTORNEY AT LAW

110 COGDILL RD. KNOXVILLE TN 37922

PUBLISH: 12/19/2016

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ABRAHAM Z. POTTS

IN RE: MARIANA R. POTTS V. ABRAHAM Z. POTTS

NO: 192722-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant ABRAHAM Z. POTTS , non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry , so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ABRAHAM Z. POTTS, it is ordered that said defendant, ABRAHAM Z. POTTS , file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knoxville, Tennessee and with CURTIS W. ISABELL, an Attorney whose address is 251 SHORT STREET, CLINTON, TN 37716, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgement by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main St. Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) weeks.

This 5th day of December, 2016 .

Clerk & Master

Howard G. Hogan

NOTICE

Cause No. 192663-2

In the Chancery Court for Knox County, Tennessee

Adoption of Bella Joy Gene’ Kirkland, DOB: August 27, 2008 and Jazmyn Marissa Kirkland, DOB: October 23, 2006

By: Susan Patricia Kirkland and Terry Gene Kirkland, Petitioners

Tiffany Nicole Kirkland, Co-Petitioner

v.

Rafael Perez Martinez, Respondent

In this cause, it appearing from the Order of Publication, that the residence of the Respondent, Rafael Perez Martinez, is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, it is ordered that publication be made for four successive weeks, as required by law, in The Knoxville Focus, a newspaper published in Knoxville, TN, notifying Respondent Rafael Perez Martinez to file an answer with this court and a copy to Plaintiff’s attorney, Virginia L. Couch, whose address is 11907 Kingston Pike, Suite 201, Knoxville, Tennessee 37934, within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of last day of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to said Respondent. If there is no answer, a hearing on Petitioners’ motion for default judgment shall be heard on to be set, 2016. Failure to answer or appear may result in termination of Respondent’s parental rights to the children referenced above.

This 18th day of November 2016.

/s/ Howard G. Hogan

Clerk and Master

Published 12/5; 12/12; 12/19; 12/26/2016

Misc. Notices

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

Bid 2484, Cargo Vans, due 01/17/17;

Bid 2485, Mowing Services for CAC Head Start Centers, due 01/26/17;

RFP 2487, Cultural Competency Training, due 01/25/17;

Bid 2488, Zero Turn Mowers, due 01/24/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/purchasing. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization

Technical Committee Meeting, January 10, 2017

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Technical Committee will meet on Tuesday, January 10th at 9 a.m. in the Small Assembly Room of the City/County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN. Visit www.knoxtrans.org/meeting for preliminary and final Agendas or contact the TPO if you would like a copy of the final Agenda. If you need assistance or accommodation for a disability please notify the TPO three business days in advance of the meeting and we will be glad to work with you in obliging any reasonable request.

865-215-2694 or dori.caron@knoxtrans.org.

NOTICE

It is the intent of Miles Park to apply for a title on a 1993 Ford 150 PU VIN 2FTDF15NXPCA06482. Any parties holding an interest in the vehicle contact Miles Park, 225 Columbia Ave., Knoxville, TN, 37917 by certified mail, return receipt requested, within 10 business days from the date of final publication.