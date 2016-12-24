Zoo Knoxville hosts Wonderfully Winter Princesses during holiday break

Zoo Knoxville is celebrating the holiday break with a unique and magical visit from Neverland and Company’s Snow Queen and Snow Princess. The zoo’s Wonderfully Winter Princesses event will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The Snow Queen and the Snow Princess, along with famous friend Beauty, will be greeting visitors in the zoo’s cozy Winter Village, located in the enclosed and heated Kids Cove tent. The regal visitors will be available for photos and to meet their majestic guests, who are encouraged to dress as their favorite fairy tale characters.

The Wonderfully Winter Princesses event is included with general zoo admission and free for Zoo Knoxville members. The zoo is currently offering buy one, get one free tickets during Kroger BOGO Days through Feb. 28, 2017.

Special thanks to Neverland and Company.