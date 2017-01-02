The Knoxville Focus for January 3, 2017

Fountain City Auction’s 12th Annual Advertising Auction

By Mike Steely

steelym@knoxfocus.com

If you are a fan of tv shows “American Pickers” or “Storage Wars” or are into history, you won’t want to miss Fountain City Auction’s 12th Annual Advertisement Auction. The much anticipated event begins at noon Saturday at the auction’s 4109 Central Avenue Pike location.

Some dealers and collectors wait all year for the huge selection of advertising signs, toys, gas and oil items and much, much more. This year, Fountain City Auction owner Greg Lawson is offering some very special things including an 1880s Studebaker Farm Wagon, a big-block El Camino and a large variety of children’s pedal cars.

Bet you didn’t know that Studebaker made farm wagons before it made cars, did you?

The auction house can sit about 300 people and it is not unusual to see the place packed with people looking for that special item or that special deal. Many arrive early to preview the hundreds of items.

Lawson saves many of the items, especially the name-brand gasoline signs, all year just for the event.

“We get items in throughout the year and receive bids online and on the telephone. People are always surprised at the unique products we offer that are hard to find. Some people collect advertising products for their homes or offices and other people are looking for that special item that brings back memories of the past,” Lawson said.

One of the items in this year’s auction is a “bicycle built for two” and there are also items like pinball machines, Pepsi and Coke coolers, a Superman lunchbox, wind-up toys like a Dick Tracy Squad Car and a Charlie McCarthy car, porcelain signs and so much more.

What else might you find at the annual Advertising Auction? How about gas pumps, neon signs, oil cans, vintage porcelain signs, a 1940s Coke drum machine, and signs for gasoline companies like ESSO, Texaco, Mobil, Gulf, Phillip’s 66, and Sinclair!

You can peruse most of the items at www.fountaincityauction.com. You can also find Fountain City Auction on Facebook or call (865) 604-3468.

The auction holds weekly sales each Friday and is located just off the Merchant Drive exit of Interstate 75. It’s located just east of the interchange and drivers can turn right on Central Avenue Pike and follow the road a few blocks to the large auction house.

Bring the family and join the fun Saturday starting at noon. You may find something you’ve been looking for over the years.

010317_KNOXVILLE FOCUS