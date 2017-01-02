Ray Blanton, Part Two

By Ray Hill

Tennessee had lost a congressional district in the redistricting in 1971. Congressmen Ray Blanton and William Anderson, both Democrats, would likely have run against one another if both sought reelection. Anderson flirted with a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination while Blanton had his sights set on the Senate seat held by Howard H. Baker, Jr. Blanton’s optimism, while impressive, was likely misplaced. Congressman Blanton seemed to believe Tennessee remained a fundamentally Democratic state even though the GOP held both seats in the United States Senate, the governorship and four out of nine congressmen. Howard Baker was the first Republican popularly elected to the U. S. Senate from Tennessee and Blanton seemed to think it had been a fluke. 1972 would be Howard Baker’s first reelection campaign and there was every reason to believe he would be difficult to beat.

Blanton’s strategy was simple; hold down, as best he could, Baker’s expected heavy majorities in traditionally Republican East Tennessee, while winning handily in Middle Tennessee and carrying his native West Tennessee.

Ray Blanton made his candidacy official, declaring he would run for the U. S. Senate on April 15, 1972 in Shiloh, Tennessee. Speaking at a fish fry, Blanton told his audience, “I am not running against Howard Baker. I am running for those Tennesseans who have no voice in the United States Senate.”

Congressman Blanton said his candidacy was motivated to help “the Middle American – – – the neglected worker.”

“For the first time in decades, the majority of Tennessee Democrats and Independents have no representation in the United States Senate. For the first time since the Civil War, both United States senators come from and reflect the views of one geographic area of our state”, Blanton complained.

The populist congressman did not miss an opportunity to remind his audience both Republican senators from Tennessee were wealthy. He said he was sure “that the wealthy candy company executive (Bill Brock) and the wealthy banker-lawyer (Howard Baker) can or even want to articulate the views and needs of a majority of our people.

“Their record and their reputation indicate they prefer to parrot the traditional special interests philosophy of an elitist party.”

Congressman Blanton also acknowledged Tennessee’s Democrats had been bitterly torn apart, helping to lose offices they had held for decades. Blanton readily admitted his own party was “badly divided.” Blanton told his listeners he could “unite the party.”

Blanton drew three unknown opponents inside the Democratic primary and was very careful not to criticize his challengers to ensure he would lead a united party into the fall election. Despite his desire for party unity, Ray Blanton was a shrewd politician and recognized presidential candidate George McGovern would be a dead weight in Tennessee. Richard Nixon had carried Tennessee in his failed 1960 campaign and again in his successful 1968 bid. It was a certainty Nixon would carry the Volunteer State by an even larger majority in 1972. Blanton aligned himself with “Wallace Democrats,” meaning those Tennessee Democrats who had supported Alabama governor George Wallace in 1968. There were tens of thousands of such Democrats in Ray Blanton’s own West Tennessee.

Blanton was largely unknown in East Tennessee and bad luck seemed to dog his campaign from the start in the eastern region of the state. Scheduled to attend a rally in Sullivan County, the candidate was snowbound in Gatlinburg. When Congressman Blanton was due for a press conference in Tri-Cities, he was half an hour late due to fog in Nashville.

Harried about his lack of enthusiasm for McGovern, Blanton finally said he would vote for the Democratic presidential nominee, “because I have always voted for Democrats and I am a Democrat.” Blanton was also quick to point out he was not at all pleased with the platform adopted by the Democratic National Convention.

When queried as to what precisely about the platform did not suit him, Blanton said he could not agree with his party’s positions on gun control, amnesty for draft dodgers and busing.

Congressman Blanton was asked if he would agree to sit on the same platform with McGovern, should the presidential candidate visit Tennessee. “We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” Blanton replied.

Blanton tried hard to convince voters Senator Howard Baker was nothing more than a “rubber stamp” for President Nixon. Congressman Blanton promised he would tangle with McGovern should the South Dakotan be elected president whenever he felt the chief executive proposed legislation or programs contrary to the interests of Tennessee and Tennesseans.

It was an odd strategy for Blanton to employ, especially considering there was no hope that George McGovern could carry Tennessee. Still, Ray Blanton was careful to draw the distinction that he was not running against Howard Baker.

“From the very first I have said I was running for the people of Tennessee and not against Howard Baker,” the congressman reiterated shortly before the Democratic primary.

Blanton’s opponents inside the Democratic primary loudly denounced him for the congressman’s refusal to debate or even appear at the same functions. Ray Blanton retorted the Tennessee Democratic Party had been seriously damaged by “blood-letting primaries and I refuse to be a participant in this activity.”

Congressman Blanton blithely predicted there would be a much larger than expected vote inside the Democratic primary as he believed many Republicans were disappointed in GOP statewide officials.

“They expected more, and in fact I think they were promised more, than has been delivered,” Blanton said. “This goes with being an incumbent. Baker is the first statewide Republican in 50 years who has had to run on his record.”

Blanton’s strategy of trying to avoid attacking his opponents paid off on Election Day. He won more than 76% of the votes cast, rolling up almost 300,000 votes statewide. His nearest competitor was more than 250,000 votes behind.

Senator Howard Baker proved to be at least as adept a campaigner as Blanton. Moreover, Baker entered the race personally popular in Tennessee and it looked to be a big Republican year. Still, the senatorial contest would answer the question if Republican victories had come only because of infighting amongst Tennessee Democrats. Baker’s reelection would prove the GOP remained competitive and that Tennessee had become a two-party state.

Congressman Blanton tried to convey the notion that the Republicans were beginning to fight amongst themselves. Both Howard Baker and Bill Brock were reputed to have national ambitions and those same ambitions had caused friction among their own loyalists. Governor Winfield Dunn labeled the idea “a bunch of hogwash.”

Continuing his cautious approach in keeping the Democratic Party united, Blanton boasted endorsements from both former senator Albert Gore and Gore’s opponent in the 1970 primary, Hudley Crockett. Despite having voted against most civil rights legislation while serving in Congress, Blanton had the support of most black voters in Tennessee.

Yet, Blanton wasn’t able to hold every important Tennessee Democrat. Popular Nashville Mayor Beverly Briley endorsed Baker and Nixon. Briley was quite happy with the federal revenue sharing program and Howard Baker was the father of that same program.

Ray Blanton’s charges about Senator Baker’s record began to draw scrutiny from the press. Claiming the race was “neck and neck”, Blanton cited a poll done by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. A reporter for the Nashville Tennessean actually went to the trouble of contacting the committee and discovered no polling had been done in Tennessee.

Blanton cried that the “big copper barons” had made substantial contributions to Baker’s campaign, which he termed “grudge money”. Once again, the facts proved to be otherwise, with Senator Baker having received two contributions of $200 from two officials of the American Smelting and Refining Corporation, which was interested in zinc, not copper.

Ray Blanton was even more vociferous in maintaining Howard Baker had been absent from the Senate when that body was considering important votes on school busing, which was then a hot button issue, especially in Nashville. Another fact check revealed Senator Baker had not missed a single Senate roll call on the subject. In fact, Baker dramatically cancelled his campaign schedule to return to Washington to help break a filibuster intended to delay or kill a strong anti-busing bill, which the Tennessean had co-sponsored. That was an especially risky strategy for Blanton, who had not had a sterling attendance record while in Congress.

It was pointed out that Senator Baker had been the sponsor of every major bill dealing with the environment coming before the U. S. Senate for the last six years and Ray Blanton had been absent from the House of Representatives for more than half of the roll call votes on environmental legislation.

Likewise, Blanton castigated Howard Baker for having routinely opposed increasing Social Security benefits, which was not true. Baker had backed every increase in Social Security benefits during his term of office. The total increase amounted to an astonishing 58%.

As the senatorial campaign drew to its close, Blanton launched a media tour across the state accompanied by legislative Democrats, including future governor Ned Ray McWherter.

In spite of Blanton’s claim the race was close, Howard Baker crushed him on Election Day, carrying sixty-four of Tennessee’s ninety-five counties. Baker won by almost 275,000 votes. Baker carried each of Tennessee big four urban counties, even beating Blanton soundly in heavily Democratic Davidson County.

Speaking before his supporters, Baker declared, “It was a fantastic victory.”

Howard Baker’s reelection to the United States Senate was one of the more decisive wins in modern Tennessee politics.

Blanton attributed his defeat to the top of the ticket. “It was McGovern and money,” the congressman opined.

“I offer my opponent congratulations. I know he will be a good senator to all the people like we planned to be.”

Yet while making his concession speech, Ray Blanton gave Tennesseans a hint to what the future might hold.

“I want to be perfectly honest with you and that is that I am not removing myself from the political scene. Because I’m still concerned. I’ll always be part of it,” Blanton declared.

While Congressman Blanton congratulated Senator Baker, his concession speech was more a tacit indication he was already thinking of the next election in 1974. Blanton said he would “start tomorrow to tell the people of Tennessee and the nation that we intend to restructure this party…to have the George Wallaces on one hand and the Kennedys and the blacks on the other…it is the great umbrella.”

Throughout Blanton’s race for the United States Senate, many supporters speculated the congressman had little to lose. If he ran Howard Baker a close race, he would be the odds on favorite for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 1974. The enormity of his loss certainly added nothing to his luster and despite Democratic setbacks over recent years, there were a plethora of potential candidates looking at running for governor in 1974.

Hudley Crockett, who had run Senator Albert Gore a close race inside the Democratic primary in 1970, was eyeing the governor’s race. State Treasurer Tom Wiseman was letting it be known he would run for the nomination. The legislature was filled with prospective candidates; House Speaker Jim McKinney, Ned McWherter, and Lieutenant Governor John Wilder were already being mentioned as possible candidates. There was speculation John Jay Hooker, who had run in 1966 and 1970, would run yet again.

The field would both expand and contract as 1974 approached. One thing was certain; Ray Blanton was not done with politics.