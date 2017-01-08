Snowman Decorating Contest to be at Blount County Public Library

As temperatures drop, the prospect of snow is already a reality in East Tennessee, but who says you need snow to build a snowman?

Creative entries – of the non-melting variety – will be accepted for the Winter Wonderland Snowman Decorating Contest on Monday, January 23, from 4-7 p.m. at the Blount County Public Library, and cash prizes will be awarded.

Snowmen can be made from materials of your choice, such as cotton, paper, wood, fabric, with the following exceptions: no liquid, perishable, or flammable items may be used, and no candles, electrical devices or vulgarity of any kind are permitted.

Entries can be no larger than 14” wide x 18” deep x 24” high. Each entry must have a title, and an entry form must be filled out completely. Entry forms are available at the Blount County Public Library Reference Desk or on the library website: http://www.blountlibrary.org/snowman-decorating-contest/

Entries must be submitted at the library on Monday, January 23 between 4-7 p.m. Winners will be announced on Monday, January 30, at 6 p.m., and the snowmen will be displayed from Monday, January 23, through Saturday, February 4.

Cash prizes, three in each age category (10 years and under, 11 to 16 years, 17 years and up) will be awarded $50 for first place; $25 for second place; $10 for third place. Contest prizes are offered by the Blount County Friends of the Library. The public will vote for the winners.

Open to the public, this contest is sponsored by Blount County Friends of the Library and the Blount County Public Library, located at 508 N. Cusick Street, Maryville, where services are an example of your tax dollars at work for you.

For further information about library programs or services, call the library at 982-0981 or visit the Web site at www.blountlibrary.org . To sign up to receive a monthly calendar by email, go to the library’s Home Page and type your email address in the box at the top right that says “Email for library news.”