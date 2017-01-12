NKBPA meets tomorrow

The first NKBPA meeting of 2017 will be on January 13 at BESCO, 1800 N Central St, Knoxville, TN 37917. Newly-elected president George Bove says this meeting will start the new year off right for businesses in the 37917 area.

The program will be a presentation of the latest Broadway Corridor Enhancement Plan by Leslie Fawaz, AIA, Studio Director, East Tennessee Community Design Center.

In 2015 the Broadway Corridor Task Force was formed. The Taskforce is comprised of two members from the six neighborhood Associations along Broadway from Central to I-640 and the North Knoxville Business and Professional Association. The Taskforce asked the East Tennessee Community Design Center to assist in developing a Broadway Corridor Enhancement Plan to address the challenges and enhance the assets of the corridor, and to provide a vision of how the corridor might look and function with the right amount of public and private investment. The Phase 1 study area is from Hall of Fame Interchange to Branson Avenue. The Design Center performed this work with support from the City of Knoxville’s Community Development Department. The results from the November 5, 2015 Public Input Meeting and Design Charrette directly influenced the development of the Broadway Corridor Enhancement Plan.

Breakfast is sponsored by BESCO and the meeting will begin at 7:45 a.m.

SNOW POLICY: Meetings are canceled if Knox County schools are closed. The meeting will be re-scheduled for the following Friday unless otherwise notified.

Please remember it is time to renew your membership. Dues have increased this year to $50 annually. Fill out your membership application here: nkbpa_Membership_renewal_2017