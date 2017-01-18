Upcoming Knox County party meetings

The Powell Republican Club will meet Thursday at Shoney’s, 343 East Emory Road in Powell. Dinner is at 6:30, meeting at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr.

The Knox County GOP will hold the 58th Presidential Inauguration Chili Supper on Friday, January 20, from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. at the Crown Plaza Hotel. This event is hosted by the GOP Center City. Tickets are: Adults $15, Children under 12 $5. Tickets are available at the door. There will also be a Cake Auction and Silent Auction.

Second District Democrats have set the schedule for their next four monthly meetings. All will be in the Community Room of the Fountain City Branch Library, 5300 Stanton Road, on the third Saturday of each month. The January meeting is Saturday the 21st from 1 to 2 p.m. and will include a discussion of the movement and document Indivisible. The February 18 and March 18 meetings also will be from 1 to 2 p.m. The April 15th meeting is from 3 to 4 p.m.