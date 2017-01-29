The Knoxville Focus for January 30, 2017

Harmony, friendship and fun

By Mike Steely

steelym@knoxfocus.com

There are 29 beautiful voices that make up K-Town Sound Show Chorus and when they sing it’s not only harmony but obviously fun. The Sweet Adeline group practiced last Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in Fountain City and it was apparent they like what they do and put lots of energy and cooperation into it.

Katherine Mayo told The Focus about the group which is preparing for a regional contest in Lexington, Kentucky, in April with hopes to be selected to compete in the International Sweet Adeline Convention in Las Vegas in October.

Kellie Phifer lead the ladies in physical and vocal warm up exercises and then the women rehearsed several song ranging from traditional Americana to 1980s pop hits. Kim Wonders, a chorus director visiting from Nashville, watched and occasionally stepped in with direction and suggestions. Other chorus directors visit to help the group including one from Atlanta who has the Number 7 ranked group in the world.

“We’ll be performing at Trinity Hills Assisted Living on February 15th. Over the holidays we had 17 engagements,” said Mayo.

“We’ve sung at Dolly’s Dreammore Resort, McGhee Tyson Airport, and quartets sing at open house tours and performed with Powell High School students,” Mayo said.

“And we also do private events,” she added.

Some of the members also perform as a Barber Shop quartet and can serenade your sweetheart at home, work or anywhere you choose for as little as $25. The Valentine singing offer runs from Sunday, February 12 until Tuesday, Feb. 14 between 10 a.m. and p.m. Performances could include a love song, valentine card and chocolate for $30 or a love song, chocolate, red rose or red balloon for $35.

Anyone wanting more information about the K-Town Sound Valentine offer should call (865) 888-6587 or email Valentines@ktownsound.org.

K-Town Sound has performed at Ben Atchley Veterans Home and is also available for private events, appearances and clubs and organizations. The full chorus is available for as little as $100.

“We have a lot of fun. Our members range in age from a UT Senior to a lady in her 80’s,” Mayo explained, adding, “We like each other, it’s like a group of sisters.”

“It’s also a stress release and the women of all different stages in life take part including nurses, students, retired teachers, and weavers,” she said.

“We’re working on ‘I Can’t Give You Anything But Love’ and we’re aiming to become the Audience Choice winner in the competition.” The group is also rehearsing “It’s Raining Men” and “Sweet Dreams.” The K-Town Sound locally offers anything from Broadway Show Tunes, military-themed songs, holiday tunes, and many more genre tunes.

“We’ve won several medals over the past six years,” Mayo said.

Sweet Adelines is an international non-profit organization with more than 30,000 members in chorus and quartets includes. K-Town Sound Chorus meets and practices each week.

