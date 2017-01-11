A Night With The Arts: A Concert in Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and several other arts groups will collaborate to present A Night with the Arts: A Celebration Concert in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Tennessee Theatre. This concert, free and open to the public, is sponsored by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission of Greater Knoxville and TVA with support from Knox County Commissioners Evelyn Gill and Bob Thomas.

The concert’s theme is “Honoring the Dream by Standing for Justice and Equality.” Resident Conductor James Fellenbaum conducts the KSO Chamber Orchestra joined by the Celebration Choir directed by Aaron Staple. The performance will include song and spoken word by members of the Carpetbag Theatre, directed by Linda Parris-Bailey. KSO musical works include gospel tunes with the Celebration Choir and movements from Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, and arrangements from the film Selma.

For more information visit knoxvillesymphony.com or mlkknoxville.org. Parking is free on nights and weekends in the State Street Garage. This concert is free and open to the public; no tickets are required.

Since 1982, the MLK Commission has been organizing a special celebration each year for the Knoxville area to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The week-long celebration focuses on providing education and leadership training for adults and youth and promotes reconciliation through peaceful conflict resolution. Part of the celebration also includes stories of racial struggles with emphasis on non-violence, equality, and love.

Established in 1935, and now under the leadership of Music Director Aram Demirjian, the KSO has contributed to the cultural life in East Tennessee continuously for 80 years, providing excellence in musical and educational programs. The Orchestra consists of 80 professional musicians and performs 250 programs throughout the region each season, reaching audiences of more than 200,000 people. The KSO performs in traditional venues such as the Tennessee Theatre, Bijou Theatre and the Civic Auditorium as well as non-traditional places like hospitals, schools, city parks and churches. For more information regarding the KSO, please visit www.knoxvillesymphony.com or call 865-291-3310.