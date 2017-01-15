Arrowmont’s Souper Bowl raises record funds for United Way of Sevier County

Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts’ annual Souper Bowl event raised $5,230 for United Way of Sevier County. Souper Bowl is one of Arrowmont’s favored fundraisers for our local community. Due to the Gatlinburg wildfires, the event originally scheduled for November 29, 2016 was cancelled.

“Even though the tragic fires made it impossible to hold our traditional Souper Bowl fundraiser, the generosity of those who bought bowls, donated bowls or gave the cost of their tickets as a donation made it possible for Arrowmont to make its largest donation to United Way ever,” Bill May, Arrowmont executive director said.

If you purchased Souper Bowl tickets and you have not received your bowl, visit Arrowmont to choose your hand-crafted bowl – available in the lobby. Arrowmont’s business hours are Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Arrowmont’s 2017 Souper Bowl is scheduled for Thursday, November 16, 2017. Community members are invited and encouraged to bring friends and family.

“We feel it is important to collaborate with and support worthwhile organizations and initiatives in our community and we are already looking forward to next year’s event,” Bill May said.

The United Way of Sevier County focuses on improving lives by involving communities to create lasting change in community conditions. The United Way improves lives by mobilizing the power of Sevier County citizens to create positive, long-lasting change in the areas of education, income and health care.

Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts enriches lives by developing aesthetic appreciation and fostering self-expression with hands-on experiences in a variety of media, classes, conferences and seminars. On the leading edge of arts education, Arrowmont utilizes contemporary and fine arts techniques to build upon a foundation of traditional arts and crafts.