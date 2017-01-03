Arts & Culture Alliance Members Showcase Work in the Mayors’ Offices

The Arts & Culture Alliance is proud to present the work of 45 of its member artists in the bi-annual exhibitions in the mayors’ offices. Twice a year, the City of Knoxville and Knox County mayors invite the Arts & Culture Alliance to coordinate a display of artwork on the sixth floor of the City County Building in downtown Knoxville. More than 60 works of art are on display in the office and anteroom of City Mayor Madeline Rogero and in the hallway outside of County Mayor Tim Burchett’s offices. The work will be displayed through May 2017.

“This exhibition is fun to arrange because we do not impose a particular theme or color-scheme,” said Liza Zenni, Executive Director of the Arts & Culture Alliance. “We simply include works that look best together as a whole and that complement the surroundings.”

The fresh mix of artwork includes oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, mixed media, photography, fiber, sculpture, and more from regional artists who are all individual members of the Arts & Culture Alliance, which serves and supports a diverse community of artists, arts organizations, and cultural institutions. Membership is open to all, and information may be found at www.knoxalliance.com/join-renew. Most of the works in the mayors’ offices exhibition are for sale and may be purchased through the close of the exhibition.

Individual members of the Alliance participate locally and regionally in gallery exhibitions, art festivals, sculpture trails, weekend shows, studio tours, and public murals. Some of the members are full-time artists, while others have day jobs and create on evenings and weekends. Some Alliance members include art professors with the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Carson-Newman University, Maryville College, Pellissippi State, Roane State, and Walters State. Others are teachers within Knox and surrounding county’s elementary, middle and high schools. Some Alliance members teach classes privately or through community classes with the Fountain City Art Center, Knoxville Arts & Fine Crafts Center, or Knoxville Museum of Art. Many of the artists have working studios in their own homes, while some are part of studio collectives such as the Emporium, Center, Vacuum Shop, 17th Street Studios, 2515 Sutherland, and Broadway Studios & Gallery.

Although the Mayor Rogero’s office isn’t open to the public for regular viewing, the anterooms and the other works on display on the 6th floor of the City-County Building are open Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM. For more information, please contact the Arts & Culture Alliance at (865) 523-7543 or visit www.knoxalliance.com.