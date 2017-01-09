Closing the old year

By Rosie Moore

It is a sad time, the end of an old year, yet we try to liven it up by making resolutions, which we invariably don’t keep. A few days before January 1st, I saw in my little book, “My Daily Psalms and Prayers” a remarkable prayer that helped me cross from the old year to the next. Let me share it with you.

”Dear Lord, as each year draws to a close, I begin to take a long look at myself. Where is my life headed? What am I accomplishing? And what will I leave behind when my time on Earth is up? I’m grateful for the way you’ve worked in my life, but now I look to the next generation. Have I passed on any faith or wisdom to the younger set? Have I mentored anyone to take my place–whatever that place might be? Have I inspired the next generation to praise you? Lord, let this be the focus of the coming year for me. Let me pass forward your praises.”

A lot of questions in that little short paragraph: What a grand gesture to be able to have 365 new days to supply the answers. If you do make resolutions, try to keep them up for a change. You’ll be surprised how different life will be this year because of your determination to do better.

Remember, God will be there to help you along the way. Which reminds me of one of my favorite hymns.

Abide with me–fast falls the eventide.

The darkness deepens–Lord, with me abide.

When other helpers fail and comforts flee,

Help of the helpless, oh, abide with me.

– Written by Henry F. Lyte, an English hymn writer and poet.

Send comments to rosemerrie@att.net. Thank you.