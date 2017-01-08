Come Celebrate with The Sharps!

By Ralphine Major

She was a schoolteacher; he was a scoutmaster.

“Their contributions to our families, our churches, and in our community have been selfless on their part and rewarding to our community,” Becky Calfee said. She is referring to Betty and Clayton Sharp, an outstanding couple of the Gibbs Community. Betty taught at Gibbs Elementary School, and Clayton helped start the first Scout Troop 500 at Clapp’s Chapel United Methodist Church in the mid-1950s.

They have been active in several organizations, including Gibbs Ruritan Club, Nicholas Gibbs Society, and Clapp’s Chapel United Methodist Church. The Sharps have been volunteers at St. Mary’s Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospice where they have been honored for their many hours of dedicated service. Many former Gibbs students attended school with their sons, Rancy and Monty.

On Sunday, January 22, 2017, from 2 – 5 p.m., Ron and Becky Calfee are helping host a celebration for Betty’s 90th birthday and Clayton’s 95th!

Becky said they request no gifts, but she asks everyone to write about their favorite memory of the Sharps in a card or letter and place in a mailbox that will be at the entrance of the fellowship hall. If you are unable to come, please mail to Ron and Becky Calfee, 7917 Emory Road, Corryton, TN 37721. For more information, call 865-313-5033. The event will not be canceled should there be inclement weather.

Former scouts, former students, teachers who taught with Betty, and friends of the Sharps, come and celebrate with this special couple and make another memory for the schoolteacher and the scoutmaster!