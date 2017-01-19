DISH Orange & White Game Set For April 22

The Tennessee football team will hold its annual DISH Orange & White Game on April 22 with a 4 p.m. ET, kickoff at Neyland Stadium.

Admission and parking for the DISH Orange & White game are free. Before the game, Tennessee will celebrate Fan Appreciation Day. UT players and head coach Butch Jones will be available for autographs while Smokey and the Tennessee cheer and dance team will be available for photos. Details on the festivities surrounding the Orange & White Game and spring practice dates will be released when they become available.

Since Jones’ arrival, the Orange & White Games have featured four of the top five crowds in Vol history. In his first game in 2013, a crowd of 61,076 came out to Neyland Stadium. In 2014, 68,548 were in attendance, marking the second-largest crowd for a spring game in UT history. The 2015 crowd drew the fourth-largest crowd at 63,016 and last year’s attendance of 67,027 ranks third. The record of 73,801 was set at the 1986 O&W Game following the Vols’ Sugar Bowl win.