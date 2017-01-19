Free Student Admission for Cumberland Piano Trio Performance

The Oak Ridge Civic Music Association is pleased to present the Cumberland Piano Trio this Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church. Established in 2013 as an outgrowth of the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association’s Isotone series, the Cumberland Piano Trio has become well-known for championing the works of 21st century composers. The Trio made their New York recital debut at Symphony Space with Isotone in May of 2016.

The Oak Ridge Civic Music Association is a proud participant in the Penny4Arts program and has previously offered free admission for students 18 & under to all Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra and Chorus performances. Students, 18 & under, may now also attend all Chamber Music Series concerts for free. Tickets for the concert are $25 for adults and $10 for young adults (19-29 years old). Seating is limited for this performance and all tickets are general admission.

The trio includes violinist Sue Eddlemon, cellist Dan Allcott, and pianist Emi Kagawa. The concert will feature Gabriel Fauré’s Piano Trio in D minor and Johannes Brahms’ Piano Trio No. 1 in B

major. Composed in 1924, the Piano Trio in D minor was one of Gabriel Fauré’s final compositions, written when he was 78 and nearly deaf. Composed originally in 1854, Brahms’ Piano Trio in B major was the first major work he completed after his dear friend Robert Schumann’s attempted suicide. Following major revisions by the composer, the trio was republished in 1889, and it is the revised version which the Cumberland Piano Trio will perform.

A graduate of The Juilliard School in New York City, Sue Eddlemon was the first woman violinist to receive a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from Juilliard. She has performed and taught violin in Knoxville and Oak Ridge for over twenty years, and is a member of the Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra. Dan Allcott attended the prestigious Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, where he was the first student to be accepted simultaneously to the doctoral program in both cello and conducting. He is well-known to East Tennessee audiences as the Music Director for the Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra.

A soloist and chamber musician who has performed throughout the United States, Canada, Italy, and Japan, Emi Kagawa has won numerous national and international competitions, including the Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition at Juilliard and the Nancy Clark International Piano Competition.

The Oak Ridge Civic Music Association presents professional performances in the Oak Ridge community with its symphony, chorus, and chamber music series. Subscription and individual tickets may be purchased online at www.ORCMA.org or by calling (865) 483-5569.

This performance is sponsored by the Cyrus Feldman Memorial Trust. Cy Feldman was a chemist at ORNL and a passionate and committed supporter of music for Oak Ridge. After his death in 1990, his wife Rose and their five children established a fund in his memory to support the ORCMA Chamber Series. Support for the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association is also provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission and WUOT FM 91.9.