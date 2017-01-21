Knox Heritage has invited interested residents and business owners to attend the second Historic East Knoxville/Park City/Burlington Neighborhoods meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Burlington Branch Library, 4617 Asheville Highway.

“As the historic preservation education and advocacy organization for our area,” the organization said in a statement, “Knox Heritage would like to assist with encouraging dialogue and action planning for preserving and improving neighborhoods in East Knoxville.”

Knox Heritage will be reviewing the history of the area and the National Register Nomination that is being prepared by Knox Heritage. Current and former business owners and residents are encouraged to attend. Complimentary dinner will be provided.

Please RSVP to Hollie Cook at hcook@knoxheritage.org. For more, visit the group’s website at www.knoxheritage.org.