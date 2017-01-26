Irish Love Story ‘Outside Mullingar’ On the Clarence Brown Mainstage Feb. 1-19

The Clarence Brown Theatre kicks off the second half of the season with John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award-nominated romantic comedy, “Outside Mullingar” February 1-19, 2017 on the CBT mainstage.

A Pay What You Wish Preview performance, where patrons can name their own price, will be held Wednesday, February 1 from Noon to 7 pm at the theatre. A Talk Back with the actors will take place Sunday, February 12 following the matinee. The Open Captioned performance is Sunday, February 19 at 2:00 p.m.

The production is sponsored by Schaad Companies, Pilot Flying J, Stowers Machinery and Boyd’s Jig & Reel. Media sponsors are WBIR, WUOT, WUTK, B97.5, the Daily Beacon, the Knoxville News Sentinel and the Knoxville Mercury. Free and convenient parking is available in the McClung Tower Garage on Volunteer Boulevard.

Filled with beautiful language and set in the rural hills of Ireland, this romantic comedy reminds us that — early or late — love always arrives on time. Farmers Anthony and Rosemary are clueless when it comes to love. To find it, they will have to overcome a land feud, family rivalries, and their own fears about romance.

The author of more than 23 plays, Shanley won the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for his play, “Doubt,” and an Oscar for his screenplay, “Moonstruck.” Called an “Irish Moonstruck,” “Outside Mullingar” was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play, two Outer Circle Critics Awards and two Drama Desk Awards. According to American Theatre magazine, it has been one of the most frequently produced plays in the United States in recent years. It was the second most popular play in 2014 and placed third in 2015.