January is National Blood Donor Month!

Since 1969, January has been declared National Blood Donor Month due to the extra need for blood and platelets this time of year. The inclement weather during the winter months often results in cancelled blood drives and seasonal illnesses may prevent people from donating. MEDIC Regional Blood Center needs 275 blood products daily for cancer care, surgeries, and the treatment of serious diseases and trauma. MEDIC supplies life-saving blood products to 29 hospitals in 23 counties across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky.

Each donor will receive a Free UT Vols Ceramic Travel Mug and a Coupon for a Free Appetizer from Texas Roadhouse! For a list of locations visit: www.medicmembers.org

All donors are encouraged to go to www.medicblood.org/eligibility to determine whether they are eligible to give blood.