Knox County Public Library to host Finding Flannery: the Life and Work of Flannery O’Connor 

Public is invited to explore the work of an author who defined “Southern Gothic”

Knox County Public Library is pleased to partner with Pellissippi State Community College to present “Finding Flannery”, a month-long exploration of the life and work of Flannery O’ Connor. The series kicks off at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 8 at Lawson McGhee Library, 500 W. Church Avenue, with the screening of a documentary on the acclaimed Southern author’s life, Flannery O’Connor: Uncommon Grace, followed by a discussion with the filmmakers. Each Tuesday, starting on January 10, Pellissippi State Professor and writer-in-residence, Ed Francisco, will facilitate discussions of O’Connor’s work. On Sunday, January 22, the Library will screen John Huston’s film adaptation of her novel, Wise Blood. All events are free and open to the public.

Despite her premature death at age 39, Flannery O’Connor left behind one of the most haunting and strikingly original bodies of work in 20th century literature. With the rural South as her backdrop, she brought to life a string of eccentric characters torn between their worldly ambitions and the need for a more enduring truth. While critics called her stories “brutal” and “grotesque,” O’Connor said, “All my stories are about the action of grace on a character who is not very willing to support it.”

SCHEDULE:

Film Screening: “Flannery O’Connor: Uncommon Grace”

A screening of the award-winning documentary followed by a discussion with its filmmakers, Bridget Kurt and Michael Jordan.

Sunday, January 8 at 2:00 PM

Discussions – Uncommon Stories: Flannery O’Connor’s Short Fiction

Tuesdays in January at 6:30 PM

Weekly discussions of O’Connor’s stories will be led by O’Connor scholar and Pellissippi State Writer-in-Residence, Edward Francisco



January 10 – “Good Country People”

January 17 – “A Displaced Person”

January 24 – "A Good Man Is Hard to Find"

January 31 – Conclusion



Film Screening: Wise Blood



John Huston’s controversial interpretation of O’Connor’s controversial novel.



Sunday, January 22, 2:00 PM

All events will be held in Lawson McGhee Library’s Meeting Room