Legal and Public Notices for the week of January 16, 2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 3, 2004, executed by BRANDI M. HUTCHESON, conveying certain real property therein described to TIM WILLIAMS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded December 13, 2004, at Instrument Number 200412130047979;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE (CWALT 2005-03CB) who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE 9TH, FORMERLY 14TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 26TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 2-R, IN WHAT IS KNOWN AS RESUBDIVISION OF PART OF LOT 2, OF TRACT 5, IN THE CALEB BAKER ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAID ADDITION OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET C, SLIDE 96-D (FORMERLY MAP BOOK 24, PAGE 49), REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE; SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE TO SAID MAP BOOK FOR THE MEETS AND BOUNDS DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 109FE001

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1127 E RED BUD RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): BRANDI M. HUTCHESON

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 26, 2007, executed by David L Capps, Stacey L. Capps, conveying certain real property therein described to TONYA ESQUIBEL, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded July 3, 2007, at Instrument Number 200707030000948;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Statebridge Company, LLC who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE SIXTH (6TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT NUMBER TEN (10), BLOCK G, POWELL HEIGHTS EXTENSION, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET D, SLIDE 182B, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION THEREOF. Parcel ID: 056BA-011

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 8133 Ewing RD, Powell, TN 37849. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): David L Capps, Stacey L. Capps

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 17, 2007, executed by Ina G Henderson, conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, ESQ., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded January 24, 2007, at Instrument Number 200701240060027;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to NEW YORK MORTGAGE FUNDING, LLC who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT ONE (I) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 13TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING A PART OF LOT 22 IN THE A. J. RAMSEY ADDITION AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 7, PAGE 94, IN THE KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE REGISTER`S OFFICE AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF ALICE STREET, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION 100 FEET FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF ALICE STREET AND THE NORTHWEST LINE OF MCCALLA AVENUE; THENCE FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING SOUTH 51 DEG. 40 MIN. WEST, 143.01 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 37 DEG. 08 MIN. WEST, 49.89 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 51 DEG. 35 MIN. WEST, 46.98 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN A FENCE IN THE LINE OF CHILHOWEE PARK; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF CHILHOWEE PARK, NORTH 36 DEG. 47 MIN. WEST, 49.82 FEET LO UN IRON PIN; THENCE ALONG A FENCE NORTH 51 DEG. 33 MIN. EAST, 187.87 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF ALICE STREET; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF ALICE STREET, SOUTH 38 DEG. 10 MIN. EAST, 100 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AS SHOWN BY SURVEY OF J. E. MCALEER, JR., SURVEYOR, DATED SEPTEMBER 6, 1979, BEARING DRAWING NO. 79329, NO NEW BOUNDARY LINE SURVEY WAS PERFORMED AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SETBACKS, AND OTHER CONDITIONS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 7, PAGE 94, IN THE REGISTERS OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID: 082CE-009

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 105 ALICE ST, KNOXVILLE, TN 37914. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF INA G HENDERSON, MARY M. TATE, MELVIN WENDELL TATE

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CAPITAL ONE BANK, MIDLAND FUNDING LLC The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 29, 2009, executed by HEATHER E SCHUBERT, conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT M WILSON JR, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded July 2, 2009, at Instrument Number 200907020000646 (as modified by Loan Modification Agreement at Instrument No. 201307120003217 and Instrument No. 201501060036303);

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE SIXTH (6TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, BEARING STREET ADDRESS OF 7275 GHIRADELLI ROAD, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 73 IN THE GHIRADELLI PLACE SUBDIVISION, UNIT 2, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF SAME WHICH IS OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET N, SLIDE 174-C IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION AND AS SHOWN ON A SURVEY WHICH WAS PREPARED BY HOWARD T. DAWSON, RLS NUMBER 1301, 124 MARYVILLE PIKE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920, DATED OCTOBER 16, 1995, BEARING DRAWING NO 951322. SUBJECT TO THE NOTES AND OTHER INDICATED RESTRICTIONS, IF ANY, ON SAID PLAT OR PLATS AND SUBJECT TO THE CONDITIONS, COVENANTS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS, CHARGES AND LIENS REFLECTED IN THE DECLARATION AND SUPPLEMENTAL DECLARATIONS FILED IN CONNECTION THEREWITH IN THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER OF DEEDS FOR SAID COUNTY AND STATE. THIS PROPERTY IS SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE EASEMENTS, PERMISSIVE USE AGREEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD IN THE KNOX COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS OFFICE. ALSO CONVEYED ARE ALL RIGHTS IN AND TO ANY ALL APPLICABLE EASEMENTS AND PERMISSIVE USE AGREEMENTS OF RECORD AT THE REGISTER OF DEEDS OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID: 047KE073

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 7275 GHIRADELLI RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918-0000. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): HEATHER E SCHUBERT

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, ATTENTION: C&L SERVICE CORP./MORRIS-GRIFFIN CORP.The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 19, 2005, executed by CLAUDE ROBINSON, conveying certain real property therein described to SECURITY ESCROW & TITLE, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded August 24, 2005, at Instrument Number 200508240017761;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for SPECIALTY UNDERWRITING AND RESIDENTIAL FINANCE TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-AB1 who is now the owner of said debt;

And WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 16, 2017 at 12:00 PM at the North side of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO, THREE (3) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 25TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF KENNETH D. CHURCH, SURVEYOR, DATED NOVEMBER 27, 1995 AND BEARING WORD ORDER NO, 95-11-68 AS FOLLOWS TO WIT:BEGINNING AT A NEW IRON ROD WITH PLASTIC CAP IN THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ELLEN STREET AT ITS SOUTHEAST TERMINUS, SAID IRON ROD BEING IN THE LINE OF LOT 5, J.W. OWEN ADDITION (MAP BOOK 14, PAGE 16) AND BEING LOCATED IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION 344 FEET, MORE OR LESS, FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ELLEN STREET AND AVENUE “A”: THENCE FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING AND RUNNING WITH THE LINE OF J.W. OWEN ADDITION, SOUTH 50 DEG. 35 MIN. 37 SEC. WEST, 125 FEET TO A NEW IRON ROD WITH PLASTIC CAP IN THE NORTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE KNOXVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, AND EASTERN RAILROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY; THENCE WITH SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY, NORTH 23 DEG. 02 MIN. 32 SEC. WEST, 101.50 FEET TO A NEW IRON ROD WITH PLASTIC CAP, CORNER TO PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY MCNUTT (DEED BOOK 1740, PAGE 516); THENCE WITH MCNUTT, NORTH 52 DEG. 34 MIN. 25 SEC. EAST, 100 FEET TO AN EXISTING IRON ROD UNDER ASPHALT IN THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ELLEN STREET; THENCE WITH SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY, SOUTH 37 DEG. 15 MIN. EAST, 94 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SETBACK LINES, CONDITIONS, PLAT OF RECORD, AND ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR THE AFORESAID COUNTY.

Parcel ID: 123HB-004

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 409 ELLEN ST, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): CLAUDE ROBINSON

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS AS NOMINEE FOR MILA INC. The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 2, 2009, executed by CHRIS L BURLESON, STEPHANIE D BURLESON, conveying certain real property therein described to LARRY A. WEISSMAN, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded September 3, 2009, at Instrument Number 200909030017457;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE 6TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THECORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 1 OF WILLIFORD SUBDIVISION – PHASE I, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD AS INSTRUMENT #200606090103733 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 144ME-001

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 9121 SWAY BRANCH LN, KNOXVILLE, TN 37922. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): CHRIS L BURLESON, STEPHANIE D BURLESON

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Capital Mark Bank & Trust The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 3, 1996, executed by RONALD B WILLIAMS, conveying certain real property therein described to D.H. HOWARD CHATTANOOGA, TN, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded April 8, 1996, in Deed Book 3093, Page 932;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATE IN THE THIRD (3RD) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND IN THE 11TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:BEGINNING AT A STAKE ON THE EAST SIDE OF FREEMONT (FORMERLY DEWEY) STREET, 50 FEET FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF FREEMONT AND KENYON STREETS; THENCE, EASTERLY PARALLEL WITH KENYON STREET 155 FEET TO AN ALLEY; THENCE, SOUTH ALONG SAID ALLEY 50 FEET TO A STAKE THENCE, WEST PARALLEL WITH KENYON STREET, 155 FEET TO FREEMONT STREET; THENCE NORTH ALONG FREEMONT STREET 50 FEET TO THE BEGINNING. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED UNTO RON WILLIAMS, BY DEED RECORDED AUGUST 10, 1990, IN DEAD BOOK 2016, PAGE 675, OF THE REGISTER`S OF F ICE F OR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE . RON WILLIAMS MAKES OATH THAT AT THE TIME OF THE EXECUTION OF THIS DEED OF TRUST, HE IS SINGLE AND HAS BEEN UNMARRIED SINCE ACQUIRING THIS PROPERTY.

Parcel ID: 081LF031

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1424 FREEMONT PL, KNOXVILLE, TN 37917. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): RONALD B WILLIAMS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Internal Revenue Service (TN), ORNL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, CITY OF KNOXVILLE, NEIGHBORHOOD CODES ENFORCEMENT The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. In addition this sale shall be subject to the right of redemption by the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7425(d)(1) by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in: Instrument Number 201102040047114. Notice of the sale has been given to the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA in accordance with 26 U.S.C. 7425(b).In addition this sale shall be subject to the right of redemption by the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7425(d)(1) by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in: Instrument Number 201401210043234. Notice of the sale has been given to the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA in accordance with 26 U.S.C. 7425(b).

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 20, 2004, executed by AMANDA C. BURGESS, JASON P. BURGESS, conveying certain real property therein described to SECURITY ESCROW & TITLE CO, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded August 24, 2004, at Instrument Number 200408240016784;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit :

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND BEING A PART OF THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN MAP BOOK 54-L, PAGE 20A, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHEASTERN LINE OF BLACK DRIVE, WHICH IRON PIN IS 2229 FEET, MORE OR LESS, SOUTHWEST OF THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEASTERN LINE OF BLACK DRIVE AND THE CENTER LINE OF SNYDER SCHOOL ROAD, IF EXTENDED TO INTERSECT, AND ALSO BEING COMMON CORNER TO PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY HOWERTON; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF HOWERTON, SOUTH 29 DEG. 11 MIN. EAST 444.23 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE WITH THE SOUTHEASTERN BOUNDARY OF HOWERTON AND PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY SEXTON, NORTH 61 DEG. 25 MIN. EAST 237.69 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE LINE OF PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY KNOX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF SAID PROPERTY, SOUTH 29 DEG. 25 MIN., EAST 363.34 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY LEE; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF LEE, SOUTH 64 DEG, 21 MIN. WEST, 190.88 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY PUCKETT; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF PUCKETT, NORTH 24 DEG. 35 MIN. WEST, 329.38 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 61 DEG. 25 MIN. WEST, 100.0 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY MYERS; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF MYERS, NORTH 29 DEG, 22 MIN. WEST, 420.43 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO PROPERTY OF FIRST UTILITY; THENCE NORTH 27 DEG. 34 MIN. WEST, 47.0 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHEASTERN LINE OF BLACK DRIVE; THENCE WITH SAID LINE, NORTH 57 DEG. 01 MIN. EAST, 25 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF MICHAEL E. LUETHKE, SURVEYOR, RLS# 842, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE DATED MAY 9, 1994 BEARING DRAWING NUMBER 94200. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO BOOK 2047, PAGE 57, AND ANY AND ALL RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, INCLUDING A PERMANENT EASEMENT IN BOOK 2047, PAGE 57 SETBACK LINES, CONDITIONS, PLAT OF RECORD, AND ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR THE AFORESAID COUNTY. SAID PROPERTY ADDRESS IS 11738 BLACK RD. KNOXVILLE, TN 37932 CLT# 130-041.

Parcel ID: 130 041

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 11738 BLACK RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37932. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): AMANDA C. BURGESS, JASON P. BURGESS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CACH, LLC, MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO CITIBANK NA SHELL, State of Tennessee-Department of Revenue, SUNTRUST BANK The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. In addition this sale shall be subject to the right of redemption by the , pursuant to T.C.A. 67-1-1433C(1) by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in: Instrument Number 201510020021182. Notice of the sale has been given to the State of Tennessee in accordance with T.C.A. 67-1-1433b(1).

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

THIS LETTER IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

NAMES OF INTERESTED PARTIES:

Heirs of Sharon B. Monett, Deceased

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Arrow Financial Services, LLC

Notice is hereby given that by virtue of authority vested in the undersigned, Investor’s Trust Company, Trustee, by that certain Trust Deed executed to Investor’s Trust Company, Trustee, by Sharon B. Monett, Unmarried, dated October 28, 2005, and recorded as Instrument No. 200511010039486, in the Register’s Office for by Knox County, Tennessee, the undersigned will, at about 11:00 o’clock A. M. on February 7, 2017, at the front door of the City & County Building, Main Avenue Level, nearest Main Assembly Room, Knoxville, Knox County, Tennessee, offer for sale, and sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash in hand, and in bar of all homestead rights, the statutory right of redemption and the equity of redemption, which are waived in said Trust Deed property conveyed by said Trust Deed, which is described as follows:

TRACT I:

SITUATED in District Nine (9), (formerly Three), of Knox County, Tennessee and within the 25th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known as Lot 4 of the Varner Addition, as shown by the survey of Lack & Blakely, Engineers, Knoxville, Tennessee, dated April 1, 1939, and being more fully described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the East side of Maryville Pike (formerly Goode Avenue), said beginning point being distant 152 feet Southerly from the Southeast corner of Flenniken Avenue and Maryville Pike; thence from said beginning point with the Eastern line of Maryville Pike in a Southerly direction, 52 feet to an iron pin; thence with the South line of the property of the first parties in a Southeasterly direction, 201 feet to an iron pin; thence North 22 deg. 30 min. East 84 feet to an iron pin ; thence in a Westerly direction, 196.3 feet to the place of BEGINNING.

TRACT II:

SITUATED in District Nine (9) (formerly Three) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 25th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, fronting 52 feet on the East side of Goode Avenue, and being more fully described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the East line of Goode Avenue at the end of a concrete wall, said beginning point being distant 100 feet Southerly from the Southeast corner of Flenniken Avenue and Goode Avenue; thence from said beginning point, South 74 deg. 53 min. East 199 feet to an iron pin; thence South 22 deg. 30 min. West 96 feet to an iron pin, corner to property sold to Hyder, February 11, 1955; thence with the line of said property in a Northwesterly direction, 196.3 feet to an iron pin in the East line of Goode Avenue; thence with said line a Northerly direction, 52 feet to the place of BEGINNING. The same being referred to as Lot 3, in the Varner Addition, as shown by map prepared by Lack and Blakely, Engineers, dated April 1, 1939. (Goode Avenue referred to above is now known as Maryville Pike.)

BEING the same property conveyed to Sharon B. Monett, Unmarried, by Eunice . Davis, Unmarried, by Warranty Deed dated October 25, 2005, and recorded as Instrument No. 200511010039485, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee. Sharon B. Monett died intestate in Knox County, Tennessee, on or about August 4, 2016, and title to the above described property passed to the surviving heirs at law of Sharon B. Monett..

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 284 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920; Control No. 109PC-014, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

In the event the high bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid in which the bidder is able to comply, or re-advertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time set forth above.

Said sale will be made subject to superior unpaid liens, claims and taxes, if any.

Said sale is being made upon the request of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee, (the owner and holder of the indebtedness secured by said Trust Deed due to the failure of said makers to comply with all provisions of said Trust Deed.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

INVESTOR'S TRUST COMPANY, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

By:_______________________________________

JOYCE CANNON, ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Published this:

January 16, 2017;

January 23, 2017;

January 30, 2017.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on February 8, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ROY M MCFARLAND AND VIRGINIA R MCFARLAND, to AMERICAN TITLE COMPANY, Trustee, on June 15, 2006, as Instrument No. 200606260108469 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-KS7

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT EIGHT (8) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN ON THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY OF FAIRVIEW ROAD ADJOINING THE E. B. RENFRO PROPERTY AND IS APPROXIMATELY 790.0 FEET FROM THE CENTER OF RIDGEVIEW ROAD; THENCE WITH THE PROPERTY LINE OF E. B. RENFRO, NORTH 19 DEG. 21 MIN. EAST, 224.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ADJOINING THE HARLEY BERRY PROPERTY; THENCE WITH THE HARLEY BERRY PROPERTY LINE, NORTH 65 DEG. 18 MIN. WEST, 124.91 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ADJOINING THE EMIT MCFARLAND PROPERTY; THENCE WITH THE SAID MCFARLAND PROPERTY LINE, SOUTH 17 DEG. 41 MIN. WEST, 226.78 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FAIRVIEW ROAD; THENCE WITH THE NORTH LINE OF FAIRVIEW ROAD RIGHT OF WAY, SOUTH 65 DEG. 11 MIN. EAST, 117.76 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.628 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO ROY M. MCFARLAND AND WIFE, VIRGINIA R. MCFARLAND FROM EMIT MCFARLAND AND WIFE, IVA J. MCFARLAND, BY DEED DATED 6/28/66 AND RECORDED 6/28/66 IN BOOK 1350, PAGE 537, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 021 122

Current Owner(s) of Property: ROY M MCFARLAND AND VIRGINIA R MCFARLAND

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 6822 Fairview Road, Corryton, TN 37721, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-002424-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 6, 2013, executed by KATHERINE A. KYLE, conveying certain real property therein described to THOMAS H. DICKENSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded June 6, 2013, at Instrument Number 201306060080613 (as modified by “Loan Modification Agreement” at Instrument Number 201507270005969);

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to ORNL Federal Credit Union who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned ,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 2, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE FIFTH (5TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 45TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 16-R-1, RESUBDIVISION OF LOTS 16 AND 17, BELLE TERRA SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN BY THE RECORDED MAP OF SAID RE-SUBDIVISION APPEARING OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 78S, PAGE 26 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF SURVEY BY J.M. WIDNER, DATED JUNE 13, 1982, WHICH IS DRAWING #A1431 WHICH MAP AND PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIP-TION, TOGETHER WITH SUCH RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS AND EASEMENTS OF ENJOY-MENT IN COMMON WITH OTHER OWNERS OF LOTS SHOWN ON THE RECORDED MAP OF AFORESAID IN THE AREA DESIGNATED ON SAID MAP AS LOT 16R AND/OR JOINT PERMA-NENT RECORDED EASEMENT AS THE OWNER OF THE LOT HERE CONVEYED MAY BE ENTITLED TO AS SUCH LOT OWNER AND AS A MEMBER OF THE BELLE VISTA HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATION. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SETBACK LINES, AND OTHER CONDITIONS SHOWN OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE TO INCLUDE BUT NOT LIMITED TO MAP BOOK 78S, PAGE 26.

Parcel ID: 106AA02601

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2026 BELLE TERRA RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): KATHERINE A. KYLE

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Belle Vista Home Owner`s Association The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encum-brances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846

COURT NOTICES

NOTICE OF ABANDONED MINERAL INTEREST

IN RE: SWORN COMPLAINT BY GAINES

PITTENGER, JOHN W. PITTENGER

AND HOME FEDERAL BANK, CO-TRUSTEES

OF THE PATSY H. PITTENGER REVOCABLE

TRUST U/A/D MAY 17, 2012,

PLAINTIFF

CASE NO. 192666-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO: Asarco, Incorporated, its successors and assigns and all those otherwise claiming title to mineral interest in real property known as 0 Mascot Road, Mascot, Tennessee 37806 identified by Knox County, Property Assessor as Parcel No. 042-19502, Defendant.

Please take notice that based upon Sworn Complaint, Asarco, Inc., reserved a mineral interest in property described and recorded on December 1, 1971 in Warranty Book 1468, at page 667 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee and unless an answer or statement of claim in the proceedings is made by defendant in sixty (60) days, plaintiff shall demand the mineral interests to be declared to be abandoned. This notice will be published by the Clerk and Master in the Knoxville Focus for three (3) consecutive weeks.

This 6TH day of JANUARY , 2017.

CLERK AND MASTER

Kevin A. Dean

Attorney-at-Law

Frantz, McConnell & Seymour, LLP

P.O. Box 39

Knoxville, Tennessee 37901

865-546-9321

CERTIFIED RETURN RECEIPT NOTICE OF ABANDONED MINERAL INTEREST

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

JEANNE R. MCELROY

Docket number 78441-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 11TH DAY OF JANUARY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of JEANNE R. MCELROY who died DECEMBER 12, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 11TH DAY OF JANUARY 2017

Estate of JEANNE R. MCELROY

RONNIE D. MOORE; EXECUTOR

12024 BROADWOOD DR. KNOXVILLE, TN 37934

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

HETHEL BIRCHFIELD

Docket number 78076-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 11TH DAY OF JANUARY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of HETHEL BIRCHFIELD who died AUGUST 25, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 11TH DAY OF JANUARY 2017

Estate of HETHEL BIRCHFIELD

JEFFREY R. BIRCHFIELD; EXECUTOR

296 ROME RD. LANCING, TN 37770

MARK E. BROWN; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

9724 KINGSTON PIKE, STE 505 KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

VIVIAN REBECCA BOWMAN

Docket number 78377-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 10TH DAY OF JANUARY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of VIVIAN REBECCA BOWMAN who died NOVEMBER 17, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 10TH DAY OF JANUARY 2017

Estate of VIVIAN REBECCA BOWMAN

VIVIAN N. BOWMAN; EXECUTRIX

PO BOX 77 HEISKELL, TN 37754

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

CAROL GREENE TESSIER

Docket number 78450-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 9TH DAY OF JANUARY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of CAROL GREENE TESSIER who died NOVEMBER 10, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 9TH DAY OF JANUARY 2017

Estate of CAROL GREENE TESSIER

ANDREW B. TESSIER; EXECUTOR

2305 BELCARO DR. KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

ROBERT W. WEISMUELLER, JR.; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

4611 OLD BROADWAY KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

LILLIE MAE NICHOLS

Docket number 78456-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 9TH DAY OF JANUARY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of LILLIE MAE NICHOLS who died DECEMBER 15, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 9TH DAY OF JANUARY 2017

Estate of LILLIE MAE NICHOLS

SUSAN ELAINE BRYANT; EXECUTRIX

109 E. BRUSHY VALLEY RD. POWELL, TN 37849

NOLAN SHARBEL; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

9111 CROSS PARK DR. BLDG D. STE 200 KNOXVILLE, TN 37923

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

MEREDITH ALFRED KOONTZ

Docket number 78439-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 3RD DAY OF JANUARY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of MEREDITH ALFRED KOONTZ who died NOVEMBER 25, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3RD DAY OF JANUARY 2017

Estate of MEREDITH ALFRED KOONTZ

ANGEL CHAUVIN; CO-ADMINISTRATIRIX

3104 n. Broadway, C23 knoxville, tn 37917

LINDA HEADRICK; CO-ADMINISTRATRIX

2306 SYLVANIA AVE. KNOXVILLE, TN 37920

ROBERT W. GODWIN; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

4611 OLD BROADWAY, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

NORMAN KENNETH RIDDLE

Docket number 78386-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2016, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of NORMAN KENNETH RIDDLE who died NOVEMBER 19, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 30TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2016

Estate of NORMAN KENNETH RIDDLE

SUSAN RIDDLE; CO-EXECUTRIX

53 CRIGHTON AVE, ELGIN, IL 60123

EVELYN SLAGLE; CO-EXECUTRIX

10426 COBB LANE, MASCOT, TN 37806

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

ARLENE ELVA SHAW

Docket number 78256-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2016, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of ARLENE ELVA SHAW who died OCTOBER 13, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 28TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2016

Estate of ARLENE ELVA SHAW

LINDA K SHAW; EXECUTRIX

704 FARRAGUT COMMONS DR. KNOXVILLE, TN 37934-1657

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

FRANK T. CORUM AKA FRANCIS THORNTON CORUM

Docket number 77932-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2016, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of FRANK T. CORUM AKA FRANCIS THORNTON CORUM who died JUNE 10, 2106, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 30TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2016

Estate of FRANK T. CORUM AKA FRANCIS THORNTON CORUM

DAVID WHARTON; ADMINISTRATOR

202 HIDDEN FOREST COURT, JONESBOROUGH, TN 37659

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

GEORGE THOMAS POE

Docket number 78408-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2016, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of GEORGE THOMAS POE who died OCTOBER 25, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 28TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2016

Estate of GEORGE THOMAS POE

LESLIE DEAN POE; ADMINISTRATOR

912 IRWIN RD. POWELL TN 37849

ROGER D. HYMAN; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

PO BOX 26072 KNOXVILLE TN 37912-9672

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

KATHERINE ILA POE

Docket number 78409-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2016, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of KATHERINE ILA POE who died NOVEMBER 12, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 28TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2016

Estate of KATHERINE ILA POE

LESLIE DEAN POE; ADMINISTRATOR

912 IRWIN RD. POWELL TN 37849

ROGER D. HYMAN; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

PO BOX 26072 KNOXVILLE TN 37912-9672

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

JOHN MYERS HOSTETTER

Docket number 78355-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2016, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of JOHN MYERS HOSTETTER who died SEPTEMBER 27, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 28TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2016

Estate of JOHN MYERS HOSTETTER

LAWRENCE TUDE’THOUT; ADMINISTRATOR

6012 MORNING GLORY PLACE, KNOXVILLE TN 37912

ROBERT A. COLE; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

3715 POWERS ST. KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

DONNIE EDWARD SHARP

Docket number 78425-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2016, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of DONNIE EDWARD SHARP who died DECEMBER 9, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 28TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2016

Estate of DONNIE EDWARD SHARP

DEENA SHARP; ADMINISTRATRIX

5125 GREENLEAF DR. S 10. NASHVILLE, TN 37211

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

CYTHA THERESA ALBANESE

Docket number 78370-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH DAY OF JANUARY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of CYTHA THERESA ALBANESE who died NOVEMBER 9, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 6TH DAY OF JANUARY 2017

Estate of CYTHA THERESA ALBANESE

CORINNE A LIBERATORE; EXECUTRIX

2236 MALVERN RD. CHARLOTTE, NC 28207

LAUREN S. BROWN; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

110 COGDILL RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

BETTY JANE BYRD

Docket number 78444-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH DAY OF JANUARY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of BETTY JANE BYRD who died JANUARY 20, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 4TH DAY OF JANUARY 2017

Estate of BETTY JANE BYRD

ELIZABETH ANN CUNNINGHAM; EXECUTRIX

107 LERCHEN RD. KINGSTON, TN 37763

MARTIN W. CASH, JR.; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

PO BOX 776 KINGSTON, TN 37763

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

MARY R. ANGLIN

Docket number 78445-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH DAY OF JANUARY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of MARY R. ANGLIN who died DECEMBER 14, 2106, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 4TH DAY OF JANUARY 2017

Estate of MARY R. ANGLIN

MATTHEW TIGHE KITTRELL; EXECUTOR

12901 LONG RIDGE RD. KNOXVILLE, TN 37934

NATALIE J. IVEY; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

110 COGDILL RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

Notice of Complaint for Divorce

Case: Angela M. Blair-Wolfe- VS – Charles R. Wolfe

Docket number 133686

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant CHARLES R. WOLFE is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon CHARLES R. WOLFE.

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer to an action of COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE filed by ANGELA M. BLAIR-WOLFE, Plaintiff herein, with the Fourth Circuit Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, and with DAVID B. HAMILTON, Plaintiff’s Attorney whose address is 1810 MERCHANTS DRIVE KNOXVILLE, TN 37912 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, and if you do not answer or otherwise respond, a Default Judgment may be entered against you on the thirtieth (30th) day after the fourth (4th) publication. This notice will be published in the Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 3rd day of January, 2017

Mike Hammond Clerk

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: JUSTIN BEASON

IN RE: VICKI PARROT AND JANNA HUNGERFORD AND BRITTNI WATZLAWICK VS JUSTIN BEASON

NO: 192825

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant JUSTIN BEASON, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry , so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon JUSTIN BEASON, it is ordered that said defendant, JUSTIN BEASON , file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knoxville, Tennessee and with H. DANIEL FORRESTER III, an Attorney whose address is 711 S. SEIVERS BLVD., CLINTON, TN 379002, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgement by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main St. Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) weeks.

This 19TH day of December, 2016 .

Clerk & Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: HEIRS OF MARY WANDA ALEXANDER – MR. CHARLES WARD, MR. KYLE RUNION, MR. WILLIAM L. RUNION AND MR. KYLE DAVID ALEXANDER

IN RE: THOMAS ALEXANDER AND JEREMY ALEXANDER VS HEIRS OF MARY WANDA ALEXANDER

NO: 192731-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant HEIRS OF MARY WANDA ALEXANDER – MR. CHARLES WARD, MR. KYLE RUNION, MR. WILLIAM L. RUNION AND MR. KYLE DAVID ALEXANDER , non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry , so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon HEIRS OF MARY WANDA ALEXANDER – MR. CHARLES WARD, MR. KYLE RUNION, MR. WILLIAM L. RUNION AND MR. KYLE DAVID ALEXANDER, it is ordered that said defendant, HEIRS OF MARY WANDA ALEXANDER – MR. CHARLES WARD, MR. KYLE RUNION, MR. WILLIAM L. RUNION AND MR. KYLE DAVID ALEXANDER , file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knoxville, Tennessee and with GLEN KYLE, an Attorney whose address is 4931 HOMBERG DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37919, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgement by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main St. Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) weeks.

This 15TH day of December, 2016 .

Clerk & Master

Misc. Notices

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

RFQ 2491, Construction Management Services, due 02/08/17;

Bid 2496, Printing Systems and Supplies, due 02/09/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/purchasing. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

NOtice of Auction

In Lieu of Lien vehicles to be sold at public auction at 1925 Callahan Drive Knoxville, TN 37912. 01/20/2017

1997 Infiniti Q45 VIN# JNKBY31A7VM304211

1993 Ford Explorer VIN# 1FMDU34XXPUD08239

2004 Ford F250 VIN# 1FTNW21P74EC72338