Legal and Public Notices for the week of January 9, 2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on February 8, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ROY M MCFARLAND AND VIRGINIA R MCFARLAND, to AMERICAN TITLE COMPANY, Trustee, on June 15, 2006, as Instrument No. 200606260108469 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-KS7

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT EIGHT (8) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN ON THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY OF FAIRVIEW ROAD ADJOINING THE E. B. RENFRO PROPERTY AND IS APPROXIMATELY 790.0 FEET FROM THE CENTER OF RIDGEVIEW ROAD; THENCE WITH THE PROPERTY LINE OF E. B. RENFRO, NORTH 19 DEG. 21 MIN. EAST, 224.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ADJOINING THE HARLEY BERRY PROPERTY; THENCE WITH THE HARLEY BERRY PROPERTY LINE, NORTH 65 DEG. 18 MIN. WEST, 124.91 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ADJOINING THE EMIT MCFARLAND PROPERTY; THENCE WITH THE SAID MCFARLAND PROPERTY LINE, SOUTH 17 DEG. 41 MIN. WEST, 226.78 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FAIRVIEW ROAD; THENCE WITH THE NORTH LINE OF FAIRVIEW ROAD RIGHT OF WAY, SOUTH 65 DEG. 11 MIN. EAST, 117.76 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.628 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO ROY M. MCFARLAND AND WIFE, VIRGINIA R. MCFARLAND FROM EMIT MCFARLAND AND WIFE, IVA J. MCFARLAND, BY DEED DATED 6/28/66 AND RECORDED 6/28/66 IN BOOK 1350, PAGE 537, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 021 122

Current Owner(s) of Property: ROY M MCFARLAND AND VIRGINIA R MCFARLAND

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 6822 Fairview Road, Corryton, TN 37721, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-002424-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 6, 2013, executed by KATHERINE A. KYLE, conveying certain real property therein described to THOMAS H. DICKENSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded June 6, 2013, at Instrument Number 201306060080613 (as modified by “Loan Modification Agreement” at Instrument Number 201507270005969);

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to ORNL Federal Credit Union who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned ,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 2, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE FIFTH (5TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 45TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 16-R-1, RESUBDIVISION OF LOTS 16 AND 17, BELLE TERRA SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN BY THE RECORDED MAP OF SAID RE-SUBDIVISION APPEARING OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 78S, PAGE 26 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF SURVEY BY J.M. WIDNER, DATED JUNE 13, 1982, WHICH IS DRAWING #A1431 WHICH MAP AND PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIP-TION, TOGETHER WITH SUCH RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS AND EASEMENTS OF ENJOY-MENT IN COMMON WITH OTHER OWNERS OF LOTS SHOWN ON THE RECORDED MAP OF AFORESAID IN THE AREA DESIGNATED ON SAID MAP AS LOT 16R AND/OR JOINT PERMA-NENT RECORDED EASEMENT AS THE OWNER OF THE LOT HERE CONVEYED MAY BE ENTITLED TO AS SUCH LOT OWNER AND AS A MEMBER OF THE BELLE VISTA HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATION. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SETBACK LINES, AND OTHER CONDITIONS SHOWN OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE TO INCLUDE BUT NOT LIMITED TO MAP BOOK 78S, PAGE 26.

Parcel ID: 106AA02601

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2026 BELLE TERRA RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): KATHERINE A. KYLE

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Belle Vista Home Owner`s Association The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encum-brances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #108838: 2017-01-02 2017-01-09, 2017-01-16

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 8, 2016, executed by CLAUDE W. ROBERTS, conveying certain real property therein described to MARK ROSSER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded February 24, 2016, at Instrument Number 201602240048964;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and as-signed to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 26, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

REAL PROPERTY IN THE CITY OF KNOX-VILLE, COUNTY OF KNOX, STATE OF TEN-NESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:LOCATED AND BEING SITUATED IN THE EIGHTH (8TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF THE COUNTY OF KNOX, STATE OF TENNESSEE, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOL-LOWS, TO WIT: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN, SAID IRON PIN MARKING THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF COX LANE WITH SINKING SPRINGS ROAD; THENCE, FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT AND WITH THE EASTERLY MARGIN OF THE RIGHT OF WAY OF SINKING SPRINGS ROAD, SOUTH 81 DEGREES, 16 MINUTES EAST 94.86 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 87 DEGREES, 43 MINUTES EAST 296.71 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 86 DEGREES, 55 MINUTES EAST 43.47 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 74 DE-GREES, 02 MINUTES EAST 88.34 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE, LEAVING SINKING SPRINGS ROAD, SOUTH 00 DEGREES, 23 MINUTES EAST 76.21 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 75 DEGREES, 50 MINUTES WEST 345.79 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 44 DEGREES, 03 MINUTES WEST 264.39 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF HINDS SURVEYING, DATED DECEMBER 31, 1986.

Parcel ID: 097 083

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street ad-dress of the property is believed to be 3009 SINKING SPRINGS RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37914. In the event of any discrepancy be-tween this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): CLAUDE W. ROBERTS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/propertylistings.php

Tel: (877) 8130992Fax: (404) 6015846

Ad #108916 12/26/2016, 01/02/2017, 01/09/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on January 25, 2017 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by LINDA SHAVER AND LANDEN SHAVER, to FNC TITLE SERVICES, LLC, Trustee, on March 9, 2015, as Instrument No. 201503200050397 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

All the following described premises situate in the 6th civil district of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, and being all of Lot 17, Block M, Unit 8, Stonecrest Subdivision, as shown in map book 65S page 82 (now cabinet E slide 254C) in the Register`s Office of for Knox County, Tennessee, and to which map specific reference is made for a more particularly description.

Being the same property conveyed unto Linda Short Shaver, Individually, by QuitClaim Deed from Linda Short Shaver, as the Personal Representative of The Estate of Peggy M. Short, dated December 26, 2012, recorded January 7, 2013,, as Instrument No. 201301070044455.

ALSO BEING the same property conveyed unto Peggy M. Short, by Warranty Deed from Forest INC of Knoxville, dated September 12, 1983, recorded September 13, 1983, as/in Book 1797, Page 29.

The Property address and tax parcel identification number listed are provided solely for informational purposes, without warranty as to accuracy or completeness and are not hereby insured.

Property Address: 340 Oran Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37934

Tax ID: 131PH017

Current Owner(s) of Property: LINDA SHAVER AND LANDEN SHAVER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 340 Oran Road, Knoxville, TN 37934, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 355117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §6711433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16000260220

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 2383630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 26, 2006, executed by NORMAN G. GOODRICH, KATHY J. GREEN, conveying certain real property therein described to B DARNELL, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded May 31, 2006, at Instrument Number 200605310100329;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC a Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 19, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN KNOX COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: SITUATE IN THE SIXTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF LACY ROAD, SAID IRON PIN BEING DISTANT IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION, 1750 FEET, MORE OR LESS, FROM THE INTERSECTION OF SAID LACY ROAD AND THE CENTERLINE OF KECK ROAD IF PROJECTED TO THE SAME; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING IRON PIN ALONG THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF LACY ROAD, SOUTH 41 DEG. 43 MIN. 25 SECONDS EAST 118.42 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER TO LOT 2; THENCE LEAVING LACY ROAD AND ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF LOT 2, SOUTH 53 DEG. 25 MIN. WEST 368.2 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE BOUNDARY OF TRACT 2; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF TRACT 2, NORTH 41 DEG. 00 MIN. WEST 118.3 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 53 DEG. 25 MIN. EAST 366.7 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF LACY ROAD, THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRE, MORE OR LESS; AND BEING ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF WILLIAM L. CLARK, SURVEYOR, DATED 18 APRIL 1985.

Parcel ID: 068 032

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 6211 LACY RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37912. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): NORMAN G. GOODRICH, KATHY J. GREEN

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: GENERAL BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION AND MINISTRY The sale of the above described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/propertylistings.php

Tel: (877) 8130992 Fax: (404) 6015846

Ad #108873: 20161226 20170102, 20170109

COURT NOTICES

Notice of Complaint for Divorce

Case: Angela M. Blair-Wolfe- VS – Charles R. Wolfe

Docket number 133686

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant CHARLES R. WOLFE is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon CHARLES R. WOLFE.

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer to an action of COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE filed by ANGELA M. BLAIR-WOLFE, Plaintiff herein, with the Fourth Circuit Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, and with DAVID B. HAMILTON, Plaintiff’s Attorney whose address is 1810 MERCHANTS DRIVE KNOXVILLE, TN 37912 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, and if you do not answer or otherwise respond, a Default Judgment may be entered against you on the thirtieth (30th) day after the fourth (4th) publication. This notice will be published in the Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 3rd day of January, 2017

Mike Hammond Clerk

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: JUSTIN BEASON

IN RE: VICKI PARROT AND JANNA HUNGERFORD AND BRITTNI WATZLAWICK VS JUSTIN BEASON

NO: 192825

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant JUSTIN BEASON, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry , so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon JUSTIN BEASON, it is ordered that said defendant, JUSTIN BEASON , file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knoxville, Tennessee and with H. DANIEL FORRESTER III, an Attorney whose address is 711 S. SEIVERS BLVD., CLINTON, TN 379002, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgement by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main St. Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) weeks.

This 19TH day of December, 2016 .

Clerk & Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: HEIRS OF MARY WANDA ALEXANDER – MR. CHARLES WARD, MR. KYLE RUNION, MR. WILLIAM L. RUNION AND MR. KYLE DAVID ALEXANDER

IN RE: THOMAS ALEXANDER AND JEREMY ALEXANDER VS HEIRS OF MARY WANDA ALEXANDER

NO: 192731-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant HEIRS OF MARY WANDA ALEXANDER – MR. CHARLES WARD, MR. KYLE RUNION, MR. WILLIAM L. RUNION AND MR. KYLE DAVID ALEXANDER , non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry , so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon HEIRS OF MARY WANDA ALEXANDER – MR. CHARLES WARD, MR. KYLE RUNION, MR. WILLIAM L. RUNION AND MR. KYLE DAVID ALEXANDER, it is ordered that said defendant, HEIRS OF MARY WANDA ALEXANDER – MR. CHARLES WARD, MR. KYLE RUNION, MR. WILLIAM L. RUNION AND MR. KYLE DAVID ALEXANDER , file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knoxville, Tennessee and with GLEN KYLE, an Attorney whose address is 4931 HOMBERG DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37919, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgement by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main St. Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) weeks.

This 15TH day of December, 2016 .

Clerk & Master

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

ELLA RUTH ARMSTRONG GRAHAM

Docket number 78389-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2016, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of ELLA RUTH ARMSTRONG GRAHAM who died MAR 17, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 15TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2016

Estate of ELLA RUTH ARMSTRONG GRAHAM

JOYCE ANN GRAHAM CONNER;; EXECUTRIX

12735 HIGHWICK CIRCLE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37934

LISA W. GAMMELTOFT; ATTORNEY- AT- LAW

110 COGDILL RD. KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

PUBLISH: 1/3/2017 & 1/9/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

RACHEL ANN LOVELL

Docket number 78387-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH DAY OF DECEMBER, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of RACHEL ANN LOVELL who died OCT 8,2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 15TH DAY OF DECEMBER

Estate of RACHEL ANN LOVELL

PATRICIA COX; EXECUTRIX

6029 ATKINS RD. KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

PUBLISH: 1/3/2017 & 1/9/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

ANNETTE J. PAYNE

Docket number 78381-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH DAY OF DECEMBER, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of ANNETTE J. PAYNE who died SEP 26,2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 15TH DAY OF DECEMBER

Estate of ANNETTE J. PAYNE

REGENA KAYE GALLOWAY; EXECUTRIX

542 N. CUNNINGHAM RD. SEYMOUR, TN 37865

PUBLISH: 1/3/2017 & 1/9/2017

Misc. Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization

Executive Board Meeting, January 25, 2017

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Executive Board will meet on Wednesday, January 25th at 9 a.m. in the Small Assembly Room of the City/County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN. Visit www.knoxtrans.org/meeting for preliminary and final Agendas or contact the TPO if you would like a copy of the final Agenda. If you need assistance or accommodation for a disability please notify the TPO three business days in advance of the meeting and we will be glad to work with you in obliging any reasonable request.

865-215-2694 or dori.caron@knoxtrans.org.

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

Bid 2486, Seventeen Passenger Buses, due 02/08/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/purchasing. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.