Life in 1917

By Rosie Moore

Another New Year is here for me– and you. It is hard to contemplate what the new year will bring, what will we see? What will we hear? What will we do? Just as it is hard for me to contemplate what happened a hundred years ago, in 1917. So I looked it up on Google and here’s what I found:

In 1917, my mother was three years old. (That wasn’t on Google, just an afterthought of mine.) That year was also one of the coolest and driest, although my mother walked through snow at various times.

In 1917 President Woodrow Wilson declared war on Germany which started the “War to end all Wars.” Also the third Rose Bowl game was played with Oregon University defeating Penn State.

Between ten and fifteen thousand blacks walked down Fifth Avenue in New York to protest racial discrimination and violence. (sound familiar?)

Everything cost less, but, of course, you also earned less. Loaf of bread was seven cents, a dozen eggs was thirty-four cents, a quart of milk, nine cents, and a pound of steak was twenty-six cents.

Phyllis Diller, the comedian, was born 1917 and died in 2012. Buffalo Bill, who was born in 1846, died in 1917.

Many similarities between those years and these years. But many things changed and there are some that remained the same.

So there you have it. There are thousands who died and were born and many events occurred in 1917 which, of course, cannot be mentioned here. We have 365 new days to look forward to. Let’s take one day at a time:

I’m only human,

I’m just a woman

Help me to believe

In what I could be

And all that I am.

Show me the stairway

That I have to climb,

Lord, for my sake, help me to take

One day at a time.

One day a time

That’ all I’m asking of you.

Give me the strength to do every day

What I have to do.

Yesterday’s gone, sweet Jesus,

And tomorrow may never be mine

So, for my sake, teach me to take

One day at a time.

I don’t know who wrote these words, there were about ten different people credited with writing them, but the thought is beautiful and the words had to be written from the heart. That’s all that matters. Happy New Year!

Send comments to: rosemerrie@att.net. Thank you.