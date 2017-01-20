Looking for Employment? FEMA is Hiring

Tennessee residents looking for temporary work following the wildfires in Sevier County have an opportunity to learn firsthand about the recovery process.

Workforce Tennessee, in conjunction with FEMA, is advertising open temporary positions in Sevier County.

Interested applicants can visit the Workforce Tennessee website at jobs4TN.gov. To find the available jobs, fill in the boxes under the section marked “Search for a Job,” being sure to enter your job title for “Keyword,” FEMA for “Employer Name” and Sevierville for “Location.” Leave the ZIP code box blank.

Positions being advertised are:

Human Resources Office Clerk

Travel Specialist

Logistics Specialist

Mitigation Office Clerk

Public Assistance Project Specialist

Photographer

More positions may be posted on the website as disaster recovery continues.

Candidates must be U.S. citizens 18 years of age or older. They must have a valid government identification card such as a driver’s license or military ID. Before hiring, selected candidates will be subject to a complete background investigation.

FEMA is committed to employing a highly qualified workforce that reflects the diversity of our nation. The federal government is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, political affiliation, sexual orientation, non-disqualifying physical handicap and any other non-merit factor.

Federal disaster assistance is available to eligible individuals and households who were affected by the Nov. 28 to Dec. 9 wildfires in Sevier County.

For updates on Tennessee’s wildfire response and recovery, follow @FEMARegion4 on Twitter and visit TNEMA.org/, MountainTough.org/ and fema.gov/disaster/4293.