The Smoky Mountains Songwriters Festival and The International Storytelling Center are joining together at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort Jan. 26-29, 2017 to bring the public a ‘hands on’ weekend of Lyrics and Lore with #1 Hit Songwriters and International Storytellers. The public is encouraged to bring their families and participate in two free workshops during the weekend: “Finding the Song Inside of You” and “Mining Memories and Discovering Family Stories.”

During the weekend all in attendance will have the opportunity to hear internationally recognized storytellers tell their tales, learn the stories behind the songs you hear on the radio and see the #1 Hit songwriter who wrote that song perform it in its original version.

Sunday morning from 9-10:30 a.m. there will be a praise service hour with Grammy Award Winner Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, and Jerry Salley and international storytellers Beth Horner and Bil Lepp. This is open to the general public as well as those attending the Lyrics & Lore Weekend.

These international storytellers and #1 hit song writers will perform free afternoon matinees Friday and Saturday in the Living Room section of the lobby at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort.

For tickets to Friday and Saturday night concerts and more information on the Lyrics & Lore weekend go to www.smswf.com or call 865-604-9066.

The Lyrics & Lore Weekend is designed to bring the public into an experience with storytellers teaching them how to tell their family story and with songwriters showing them how a story can become a song. These workshops are free.

The Smoky Mountains Songwriters Festival is also hosting a SMSWF Co-Write with Hit Writers in conjunction with the Lyrics & Lore weekend. The songwriters participating in the SMSWF Lyrics & Lore Co-Write with Hit Writers will co-write a song about the 30 -minute story that International storyteller, Beth Horner tells. Songs produced during this co-write will be performed after Beth finishes telling the story at Friday night’s concert. If you are a songwriter who would like to participate in this SMSWF Co-Write with hit writers, please sign up at www.smswf.com under the tab ‘For Songwriters’ you will find the Lyrics & Lore Co-Write project or call 865-604-9066. The Lyrics & Lore Co-write will take place Thursday evening, January 26.