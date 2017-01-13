MLK Holiday: City offices closed; KAT to run buses but not trolleys; trash collection on regular schedule

City of Knoxville offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Waste Connections, the City’s residential garbage service contractor, will run on regular schedules. Downtown trash and recycling will be collected following the regular schedule throughout the entire weekend, including Monday, Jan. 16.

The City’s recycling centers will be open. However, the Goodwill Industries attendant will not be available for household goods donations on Monday, Jan. 16.

The City’s Solid Waste Management Facility, 1033 Elm St., will be closed starting Saturday, Jan. 14, and will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Knoxville Area Transit buses will run on a Saturday schedule on Monday, Jan. 16. Trolleys will run on their regular schedule on Saturday, Jan. 14, but will not run on Monday, Jan. 16.