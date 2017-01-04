Neighborhood Working Group Meets Thursday

The Neighborhood Working Group on Blighted Properties meets at 5:15 p.m. this coming Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Cansler YMCA, 616 Jessamine Street.

Participants will continue their discussion regarding a joint, cross-neighborhood project to address a blighted property. Specific blighted properties may also be discussed, along with an overview of the City’s Chronic Problem Properties program.

All are welcome to attend and learn more about the Working Group. For more, contact David Massey at 215-3232 or dmassey@knoxvilletn.gov