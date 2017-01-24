Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra Performs Free Family Concert

In what has become a fun-filled, family tradition, the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association will present the Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Free Family Concert for families and music lovers on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Oak Ridge High School Performing Arts Center. The concert is appropriate for all ages and includes informative pieces and instrument demonstrations so that first timers can learn about the symphony orchestra.

Music Director Dan Allcott recently instituted another tradition, whereby a special prize is awarded to the winner of the Ralph Einstein Youth Aliyah Concert competition. Allcott offers an opportunity for the winner to perform with the Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra on the Family Concert. “I think it is very inspiring for young people to see young performers. We want them to know that someday they could be on stage with us,” says Allcott. The soloist for this year’s concert will be 17-year-old violinist, Mitchell Cloutier.

Allcott will conduct and narrate “Playing With Style” by American composer Russell Peck, and the orchestra will also perform music from Beethoven’s famous Symphony No. 5.

After the concert, audience members of all ages are invited to participate in an instrument petting zoo: there will be instruments of various sizes for guests to try, with instruction from the musicians of the orchestra. All are invited to attend a reception following the concert, with more live music in the lobby, performed by Oak Ridge High School music students.

“Our organization is proud to present this free event each season for all East Tennesseans,” says Rachel Perkins Haverkamp, Executive Director of the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association. “In addition to the free family concert, we also invite students to attend all symphony, chorus, and chamber series concerts for free throughout the season.”

The concert and all activities are free for the entire family. Support for the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association is provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission and WUOT 91.9 FM.

The Oak Ridge Civic Music Association presents professional performances in the Oak Ridge community with its symphony, chorus, and chamber music series. Subscription and individual tickets may be purchased online at www.ORCMA.org or by calling (865) 483-5569.