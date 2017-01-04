Public meeting for Police Advisory & Review Committee (PARC)

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19

Where: Overcoming Believers Church, 211 Harriet Tubman St.

Members of the Police Advisory & Review Committee will hold their quarterly meeting, which is open to the general public and citizens with concerns about crime and safety in the City of Knoxville. Representatives from the Knoxville Police Department will be in attendance. The meeting’s agenda will cover committee business, speakers who have requested to address the committee, and an open forum (limited to three minutes per speaker). To sign up to speak at the meeting, contact Lisa Chambers at 865-215-3966.

The Police Advisory & Review Committee encourages the public to bring concerns and questions regarding the Knoxville Police Department to the attention of the committee. The primary objective is the continuation of securing relationships between the KPD and the general public it serves. For more information on PARC, visit http://knoxvilletn.gov/parc/.

Anyone needing a disability accommodation to be able to attend should contact Stephanie Cook at scook@knoxvilletn.gov or 865-215-2034. For an English interpreter, contact the City Law Department at 865-215-2050.