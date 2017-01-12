Public meeting on the City of Knoxville’s Community Development Department’s 2017 Annual Action Plan tonight

When: 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

Where: John T. O’Connor Senior Center, 611 Winona St.

Who: Community Development staff, neighborhood leaders and other stakeholders

The City of Knoxville Department of Community Development will present information and updates pertaining to its Five-Year Consolidated Plan established in 2015 to focus on strengthening neighborhoods; promoting economic development; reducing and ending homelessness; and promoting affordable housing. Staff will announce upcoming deadlines for proposals and public comment for the annual action plan that goes into effect July 1, 2017.

Community Development manages funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership (HOME) for the purposes of developing housing opportunities for low- and moderate-income households, addressing blight, homeless services and other services. During last year’s public meeting, stakeholders focused on the need for more affordable rental housing.

Anyone who can’t attend the Jan. 12 meeting and would like to provide comments or ask questions should contact Linda Rust, Community Development, at lrust@knoxvilletn.gov; 865-215-2357; or fax to 865-215-2962; or mailed to P.O. 1631, Knoxville, TN 37901.

Anyone who needs a disability accommodation should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Stephanie Cook, at scook@knoxvilletn.gov, or 865-215-2034. For an English interpreter, contact the City Law Department at 865-215-2050.