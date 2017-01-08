Sports Locker joins Embroidery to Go

By Mile Steely

steelym@knoxfocus.com

Two women with a talent for imprinting, silk screening and embroidering have joined forces to create one business that does it all. Debbie Anders of Embroidery to Go and Donna Jardret of The Sports Locker are ready to serve you at 314 Merchant Drive in the Outback Shopping Center behind McDonald’s Restaurant.

Donna’s Sports Locker has relocated from Powell and is ready to customize your letterman jacket and keeps plenty in stock for all the local schools. Just call for a quote or come in a get fitted. She can customize via screen printing or embroidery just about anything including team jerseys, backpacks, footwear and apparel.

Debbie’s Embroidery to Go specializes in monograming names and company logos, as well as vinyl decals and heat press vinyl. You’ll find fashion, key chains, hats, tote bags and tee shirts to buy as well.

“Almost everything you purchase includes a free personalization and everything cost less than $50. Yes, you can bring in items you already have in your closet or home that needs an extra personal touch,” Debbie said, adding that customization starts at $12 per item.

The back of Sports Locker and Embroidery To Go’s shared space is busy as the staff operates the various machines, customizing items for local customers, companies out of the area, and even for other stores that turn to them for the service. UT Hospital and various corporate accounts add to the success of the business.

Both women are now preparing for spring and anticipating the needs for new imprinted and embroidered styles. They usually work a season ahead. There’s only about a one-week wait between the time an order is placed and is delivered.

“Often people come in and buy from both of us,” they pointed out.

“We’re one-stop shopping. Our customers don’t need to go anywhere else,” Donna said.

You can call Sports Locker at (865)938-9595 or Embroidery To Go at (865)248-5034. The store is just off I-75 on Merchants Drive, just one block on the south side of Merchants. You can also go online to www.sportslockeroftn.com and find Embroidery To Go on facebook.