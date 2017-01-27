The 8th Annual Farragut Food & Wine Festival

A FEASTival of Food, Drink & Fun

The Board of Directors of the Farragut Business Alliance is now accepting applications to fill the 30 spaces reserved for FARRAGUT-based food suppliers and restaurants for this year’s Farragut Food and Wine Festival. (If you are not a restauranteur and just a fun-loving foodie who just enjoys a great dining experience, encourage your local hangouts to apply!) There is no registration fee to participate and become part of this annual tradition.

With a regional draw of more than 1,200 attendees, the Farragut Food & Wine Festival, presented by TDS returns to Renaissance | Farragut Friday, May 5th. It is held between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. rain or shine. The event is hosted by the Farragut Business Alliance and Town of Farragut, with many other Farragut area retail and service businesses sponsoring and volunteering for various aspects of the Festival.

The continued goal of this regional festival, now in its 8th year, is to showcase “best bite” samples from Farragut’s eateries, as well as to provide the opportunity to pair those bites with wines, beers and ready-to-drink cocktails (ID required) from Farragut’s wine distributors. The popular beer lounge and exclusive “VIB,” or “Very Important Bites,” tent will be back this year. New to this year’s event will be live entertainment, featuring The Coveralls.

To learn more or offer to volunteer, please email us at info@farragutbusiness.com.