The O’Connor Senior Center Painters present Breaking Ground: What You Want to See

O’Connor Senior Center Painters present a new exhibition of more than 40 watercolors, oils, and acrylics entitled “Breaking Ground – What You Want to See” featuring more than ten artists.

Each Wednesday, the O’Connor Painters meet at the O’Connor Senior Center to learn, work, and share under the tutelage of local artist Ann Birdwell, who teaches watercolors, oils, and acrylics.

A public reception will take place at The Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville (100 S. Gay St.) on Friday, January 13, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. to which the public is invited to meet the artists and view the artwork. Most of the works are for sale and may be purchased through the close of the exhibition. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be available.

Please call 865-523-1135 for class information