UT AgResearch Announces 2017 Field Day Schedule

List Includes a New Field Day





University of Tennessee AgResearch has released the 2017 field day schedule, which includes 11 field days and four special events.

Field days are held at most of the 10 AgResearch and Education Centers located throughout the state. These events offer farmers, ranchers, gardeners and the general public a chance to see research findings, learn from university and industry experts and network with peers.

The 2017 schedule includes a new event, the “Forest Research Overview.” Held at the Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center, this event will provide opportunities for professional foresters as well as interested landowners to learn more about forest and natural resource management.

The biennial “Ag in the Foothills” event returns for 2017. This field day will be held at the East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, and program topics will cover the diverse agricultural interests of the region. Other changes include the return of the popular “Turf and Ornamental Field Day” on September 7 and the timing of the “Organic Crops Field Tour,” which has moved from the spring to fall. Both events will take place at the East Tennessee AgResearch Center.

The complete schedule, including special events, is as follows:

Field Days

Tennessee Healthy Hardwoods – May 20, Forest Resources AgResearch Center – Oak Ridge Forest (Oak Ridge)

Fruits of the Backyard – June 13, Middle Tennessee AgResearch Center (Spring Hill)

Tobacco, Beef & More – June 22, Highland Rim AgResearch Center (Springfield)

Summer Celebration – July 13, West Tennessee AgResearch Center (Jackson)

Steak and Potatoes – August 1, Plateau AgResearch Center (Crossville)

Cotton Tour – September 6, West Tennessee AgResearch Center (Jackson)

Turf and Ornamental – September 7, East Tennessee AgResearch Center – Plant Sciences Unit (Knoxville)

Forest Research Overview Gathering – September 14, Forest Resources AgResearch Center – Cumberland Forest (Oliver Springs)

Ag in the Foothills – October 6, East Tennessee AgResearch Center – Blount Unit (Louisville)

Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo – October 12, AgResearch Center at Greeneville

Organic Crops Field Tour – October 26, East Tennessee AgResearch Center – Organic Crops Unit (Knoxville)



Special Events

UT Gardens Green Industry – June 20, UT Gardens, Knoxville

Fall Gardeners’ Festival – August 29, Plateau AgResearch Center (Crossville)

Heritage Festival – October 14, AgResearch Center at Ames Plantation (Grand Junction)

Fall Folklore Jamboree – October 21, AgResearch Center at Milan

More information about each event will be posted closer to the scheduled time at the UT Institute of Agriculture “News and Announcements” website found at http://ag.tennessee.edu. You can also visit each AgResearch Center’s homepage or call each main office for details. Center addresses and phone numbers can be found online at taes.tennessee.edu/centers

Through its mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. ag.tennessee.edu