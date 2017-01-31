Utility upgrade in support of South Waterfront projects to require temporary closure of section of W. Blount Ave.

A section of West Blount Avenue, just west of Chapman Highway, will be closed for 90 days, beginning Monday, Feb. 6, while a contractor installs sewer main connections and storm drains.

The utility work is being performed by Charles Blalock & Sons Inc. as part of the construction of two South Waterfront residential developments – the $60 million Riverwalk at the Bridges apartments at the former Baptist Hospital site and the $35 million Riverfront Station student apartment complex, just west of the Henley Bridge. Electrical work by KUB is also anticipated during this street closure.

During the installation, West Blount Avenue will be closed between Chapman Highway and the railroad overpass near St. Paul Street. Motorists will be rerouted around the work site, accessing Blount Avenue from Martin Mill or Maryville pikes.

Pedestrians should anticipate some sidewalk closures along sections of Chapman Highway and Blount Avenue within the project area, but signs will be in place to notify pedestrians of alternative paths.

For details about traffic flow in the area during the installation, visit http://bit.ly/2k7VEsE.

The Riverwalk at the Bridges development will include 300 residential units and public amenities that include a 1,100-foot public riverwalk, a center plaza between the east and west residences, a pocket park and a 37,500-square-foot public plaza at the Henley Bridge.

The Riverfront Station student housing development will be a five- to six-story apartment complex that will be home to more than 400 students. Its riverwalk will connect to the new residences on the former hospital site and eventually will tie in to the existing Cityview riverwalk.

Riverwalk at the Bridges is tentatively scheduled to open its first units in late 2017, while Riverfront Station is scheduled to open in the fall of 2018.