Winter is moving on!

By Ralphine Major

They seem to blend in with the winter landscape of barren trees and fields that were once full of green grass. I first spotted them around Thanksgiving walking awkwardly on the grounds as they searched for something to eat. Nine wild turkeys can be seen almost daily as they make their rounds. They have become such frequent visitors that I often find myself watching for them. Winter’s first snowfall did not keep them away, but they seem to be enjoying the spring-like weather and 60-degree temperatures as much as anyone. While much of the country is hammered with snow and ice, our region is enjoying a brief relief.

So often I have been too busy to stop and see the different elements of nature around us. When I do stop and look, I am amazed at what is sometimes missed. Perhaps the stillness of a light snow or the warm breeze of a spring-like day is enough to coax us into slowing our hurried pace and appreciate the simple gifts that nature brings. What a great resolution this year to take an extra minute to enjoy a sunrise painting the sky in shades of orange, a flock of wild turkeys, or the glimpse of a white-tailed deer. Nature’s gifts are all around—even in winter. Enjoy them every day!

REMINDER:

Birthday Celebration for Betty (90th) and Clayton (95th) Sharp

Clapp’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 7420 Clapp’s Chapel Road, Corryton, TN 37721

Sunday, January 22, 2017 from 2 – 5 p.m.

Contact: Ron and Rebecca Calfee, 865-313-5033