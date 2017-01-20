Winter Stargazing Session at Marble Springs State Historic Site

Join Marble Springs on Saturday, January 28th for a winter nighttime viewing session. This session will be lead by Gary Noland, adjunct instructor of Astronomy at the University of Tennessee. Guests will meet at the cottage where they will begin with a discussion about navigating from constellations. The stargazing will begin at about 7 p.m. and go until 9 p.m. where guests will search for night sky landmarks such as winter constellations as well as identifying planets that are visible during the winter months. Participation in the nighttime viewing sessions is a $1 donation per person. Details are subject to change.

All nighttime viewing sessions will take place at Marble Springs State Historic Site at 1220 W. Gov. John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. For more information email info@marblesprings.net or call (865)573-5508.