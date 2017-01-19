Zoo Knoxville hosts job fair for seasonal positions

Zoo accepting applications and interviewing candidates January 20 and 21, 2017

Zoo Knoxville will be accepting applications and interviewing candidates interested in seasonal, variable hour positions in guest services, including admissions, retail, rides and attractions and tram operations on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon each day.

More than 60 seasonal, variable hour positions up to 30 hours a week with starting dates in the late winter and early spring will be filled. Anyone 16 years of age or older is encouraged to apply. For applicants under the age of 18, a parent or guardian must be present. The zoo is looking to hire employees who share their core values of care, respect, service, integrity, education and fun.

Prospective candidates can fill out an application online in advance at zooknoxville.org or in person at the job fair the day of the event. Interviews will be conducted on-site at the zoo for all applicants on Friday and Saturday. Applicants who apply online in advance may opt to attend either day of the fair without a prior appointment.

Zoo Knoxville is an equal-opportunity employer and a Tennessee Drug-Free Workplace. On-site drug screening will be conducted during the job fair with background check to follow. These are conditions of employment.