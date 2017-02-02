Audition Notice: ‘The Miracle Worker’ at Knoxville Children’s Theatre:

By appointment, after-school on Monday, February 6

FROM: Knoxville Children’s Theatre • 109 E. Churchwell Avenue • Knoxville, TN 37917

For more information: (865) 208-3677 • knoxvillechildrenstheatre.com • zack@childrenstheatreknoxville.com

Knoxville Children’s Theatre (KCT) will hold auditions on Monday, February 6 for the upcoming stage production of “The Miracle Worker.” This classic play tells the story of Annie Sullivan and her blind and mute student, Helen Keller. “The Miracle Worker” dramatizes the volatile relationship between the lonely teacher and her charge.

Trapped in a secret, silent world, unable to communicate, Helen is violent, spoiled, almost sub-human and treated by her family as such. Only Annie realizes that there is a mind and spirit waiting to be rescued from the dark, tortured silence. With scenes of intense physical and emotional drama, Annie’s success with Helen finally comes with the utterance of a single, glorious word: “water.”

The audition will take place from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM at KCT at 109 E. Churchwell Avenue.

Auditions are by appointment only. Auditioners may choose from the following appointment times: 4:30 PM, 5:00 PM, 5:30 PM, 6:00 PM, 6:30 PM, 7:00 PM, and 7:30 PM. Six auditioners will be seen at each appointment time; a maximum of 42 auditioners will be seen.

There are at least 14 available roles. There are two physically and mentally demanding roles for females. Both large and supporting roles are available for 3 males and 7 females. The minimum age to audition is 10 years old, and the maximum age is 18.

There are at least three roles for actors making their KCT debuts.

Auditioners should prepare a SHORT one-minute monologue from a play or novel. The monologue should express comic timing and a theatrical level of volume and expression.

The play’s genre is biographical drama.

Choose an appropriate monologue with dramatic emotional ranges. No songs or poems. Monologues will be evaluated on loudness of volume, clearness of diction, and depth of emotional expression. Ability of physical transformation is a major plus.

Auditioners should bring their calendars. All actors will be asked to list all conflicts with the rehearsal schedule. The director will make every attempt to work around conflicts, whenever possible.

Rehearsals will begin on or around Monday, February 13, continuing through Thursday, March 30. Rehearsals are held Sunday through Thursday evenings. Actors should expect to attend many, but not all, rehearsals; conflicts may be listed at audition. Tech rehearsals, from March 26 through 30, are mandatory.

Actors must also be available for all 14 regular performances: March 31 through April 16, Thursdays through Sundays.

To make an audition appointment: visit http://knoxvillechildrenstheatre.com/register-for-an-audition/