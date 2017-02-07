Portion of Cherry Street to close for drainage improvements

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 8, a portion of Cherry Street stretching from Hoitt Avenue to Cecil Avenue will be closed in order for crews to make drainage improvements. Motorists should follow a signed detour route. Drivers also will experience lane shifts on Cecil Avenue at the intersection of Cecil Avenue and Cherry Street.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed in March.

The drainage improvement project at Cherry Street is part of a $1 million four-part Neighborhood Drainage Improvements Project Phase I that also includes Boyd Street, North Forest Park Boulevard and Strong Alley. Drainage improvements on Boyd Street were completed last year, and the remaining projects are under construction.

For more information on City Engineering projects, please visit www.knoxvilletn.gov/engineering.