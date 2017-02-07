Alexander: New Education Secretary Will Restore Tennessee Classrooms to Tennessee Communities

“I championed Betsy DeVos because she will implement the new law fixing No Child Left Behind the way Congress wrote it: to reverse the trend toward a national school board and restore local control of Tennessee’s public schools. Under her leadership, there will be no Washington mandates for Common Core, for teacher evaluation, or for vouchers.”

Senate education committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today said that Betsy DeVos, confirmed by the Senate today as Education Secretary, will restore Tennessee classrooms to Tennessee communities—adding that her confirmation “swaps a national school board for a local school board.”

“I championed Betsy DeVos because she will implement the new law fixing No Child Left Behind the way Congress wrote it: to reverse the trend toward a national school board and restore local control of Tennessee’s public schools. Under her leadership, there will be no Washington mandates for Common Core, for teacher evaluation, or for vouchers. She has been a leader in the movement for public charter schools – the most successful reform of public education during the last thirty years. And she has worked tirelessly to help low-income children have more choices of better schools.”