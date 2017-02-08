Alzheimer’s Association to visit Capitol for annual Day on the Hill

Local advocates will meet with state representatives to share stories and facts

There are 120,000 Tennesseans living with Alzheimer’s disease and by 2025 that number is expected to increase to 140,000. Alzheimer’s Association staff and advocates from across the state will travel to Nashville on Wednesday, February 15 to advocate for increased care and support for those facing Alzheimer’s disease.

This day of advocacy encourages family caregivers, professional caregivers and community members to share their personal and professional experiences with Alzheimer’s disease during face-to-face meetings with state representatives.

“Facing a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease is overwhelming for everyone involved and loved ones often ask what they can do to help,” shares Rebecca Williams, Community Outreach Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association. “In addition to becoming informed as much as possible on the disease, making their voice heard and advocating for those living with Alzheimer’s creates an opportunity to help shine a light on Alzheimer’s disease and the support that is needed.”

Alzheimer’s disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States and the only Top 10 cause of death that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed. The disease is affecting more and more individuals as they are diagnosed or put into a caregiver role.

Williams adds that progress has been made due to the passionate efforts of advocates across the country including an increase in Alzheimer’s research funding at the National Institutes of Health; the passing of the HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act that provides Medicare coverage for comprehensive care planning services for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive impairments; and increased support for other legislation that will provide support to those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers and will ultimately help achieve the Alzheimer’s Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s. These incredible accomplishments have been vital in the fight to end Alzheimer’s, but more needs to be done for the more than 5 million Americans living with the disease.

Day on the Hill is free to attend with transportation and meals provided. Advocates will also join us for a rally and proclamation in the Senate Chambers at 1 p.m. CT. Registration is required and those interested can call our local office at 1.800.272.3900 to register.