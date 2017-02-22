Bearden High hosting telethon for St. Jude’s

Bearden High School will host its third annual student-run telethon for St. Jude’s from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. The telethon will be broadcast on KCS-TV Channel 10 on Comcast.

Bearden’s a cappella group B-Natural and the dance team are scheduled to perform. Students from Bearden will be hosting the event, answering the phones and providing entertainment. Last year Bearden raised almost $5,000 and hope to match that this year.

You can donate to help the school by calling (865) 539-7800 and pressing 0.

